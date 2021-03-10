FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Units in Connection with its Initial Public Offering

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its efforts on Financial Technology and technology-enabled services (“FinTech”) businesses that offer specific technology solutions, broader technology software, or services/products to the financial services industry.

New York, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (the “Company”) today announced that it closed the issuance of an additional 3,410,158 units pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional units in connection with its initial public offering at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $34,101,580 and bringing the total gross proceeds of the initial public offering to $274,101,580.

UBS Investment Bank acted as the sole book-running manager of the offering.

The Company’s units are listed on The New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and commenced trading on March 2, 2021 under the ticker symbol “FTEV.U”. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “FTEV” and “FTEV WS” respectively.

Of the proceeds received from the consummation of the initial public offering (as well as the exercise of the option to purchase additional units) and related private placements of warrants, $274,101,580 (or $10.00 per unit sold in the public offering) was placed in trust. An audited balance sheet of the Company as of March 4, 2021 reflecting receipt of the proceeds upon consummation of the initial public offering and the concurrent private placement (but not including the closing of the additional units described herein or the private placement on such date) will be included as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

