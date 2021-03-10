Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants

WESTPORT, CT , March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (the “ Company ”) announced today that, commencing March 15, 2021, holders of the 23,000,000 units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company’s Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbols “VOSO” and “VOSOW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol “VOSOU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A common stock and warrants.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is led by Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey D. Warshaw and Chief Financial Officer Michael O. Driscoll.