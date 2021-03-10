 

February AMK Report

CONCORD, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) released its “AssetMark Monthly Knowledge” Report today.

Company highlights for the month of February 2021 include:

  • Platform assets of $76.2 billion at the end of February, up 23.5% year-over-year.
  • Net flows were $532 million in the month of February, down 24.3% year-over-year.
  • AssetMark Trust Company client cash was $2.60 billion, up 43.6% year-over-year.
  • Number of households increased 7.8% year-over-year to 188,679 at the end of February.
                                 
                              Change
                              Mo. Yr.
  Feb-20 Mar-20 Apr-20 May-20 Jun-20 Jul-20 Aug-20 Sep-20 Oct-20 Nov-20 Dec-20 Jan-21 Feb-21      
PLATFORM METRICS                                
Platform Assets (in $B) 61.7 56.0 59.8 62.0 63.2 65.6 68.0 67.3 66.5 71.8 74.5 74.6 76.2   2.1 % 23.5 %
Net Flows (in $M) 703 659 414 137 357 319 541 349 396 501 636 494 532   7.7 % -24.3 %
CASH METRIC                                
Ending ATC Client Cash (in $B) 1.81 2.99 3.04 2.84 2.96 2.60 2.63 2.66 2.47 2.50 2.62 2.44 2.60   6.6 % 43.6 %
OTHER                                
Number of Households 175,026 176,681 177,975 178,284 179,166 181,115 181,977 182,683 183,774 184,935 186,602 188,057 188,679   0.3 % 7.8 %
                                 
                                 

This monthly data is being provided on a supplemental basis and should not be taken as a substitute for the Company’s financial statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. This monthly data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of AssetMark for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 or any future period. AssetMark undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported monthly data. Any updates to previously reported monthly data will be reflected in the historical data that can be found on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s corporate website at ir.assetmark.com. AssetMark reserves the right to discontinue the availability of the data in this monthly report. By filing this press release, AssetMark makes no admission as to the materiality of any information contained herein.

