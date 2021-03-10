NI Holdings, Inc. Files Results for Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020

FARGO, N.D., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NODK) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.



The Company reported quarterly net income attributable to NI Holdings of $21,579 ($1.01 per share) compared to $17,129 ($0.77 per share) a year ago. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income attributable to NI Holdings totaled $40,389 ($1.86 per share) compared to $26,401 ($1.19 per share) for the prior year, an increase of 53.0%.