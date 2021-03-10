 

ACM Research Significantly Improves Copper Plating Rate and Uniformity for Advanced Packaging Applications with New High-Speed Plating Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 22:15  |  51   |   |   

New ECP ap capability controls the wafer-level electric field to deliver better uniformity within wafer and within die while achieving higher throughputs

FREMONT, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (ACM) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, today introduced its high-speed copper (Cu) plating technology, which is now available for its ECP ap system. The tool supports Cu pillar bumping for Cu, nickel (Ni) and tin-silver (SnAg) plating; solder bumping Ni and SnAg plating; and high-density fan-out (HDFO) WLP products’ warpage wafers, with Cu, Ni, SnAg and gold plating. The new high-speed plating technology supports the Cu plating chamber with stronger mass transfer during the plating process.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the fan-out packaging market is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18% during the forecasted period (2021 - 2026). It reports that fan-out technologies’ prevalence is mainly due to cost, reliability and customer adoption. Approximately more than 20% thinner than traditional flip-chip assembly, fan-out packaging is supplementing the slim profile trend of smartphones.1

“One of the major challenges in 3D plating applications is to plate metal film in deep vias or troughs, which have a depth of more than 200 microns, at high speed and with better uniformity,” said Dr. David Wang, ACM’s Chief Executive Officer and President. “Historically, performing copper plating for pillars at high plating rates encountered mass transport limitations that reduced the deposition rate and generated an uneven top profile of the pillar. Our new high-speed plating technology solves the mass transfer challenge while achieving a better pillar top profile and delivering improved height uniformity at a higher throughput.”  

ACM’s high-speed plating technology can enhance the mass transfer of Cu ions during Cu film deposition, at the same time coating all pillars on the entire wafer at the same plating rate. This allows for better uniformity within wafer and within die during high-speed plating. Wafers processed using this technology achieve wafer-level uniformity below 3%, an improvement over other approaches’ performance at the same plating rate. It also offers better coplanarity performance and higher throughput.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ACM Research Significantly Improves Copper Plating Rate and Uniformity for Advanced Packaging Applications with New High-Speed Plating Technology New ECP ap capability controls the wafer-level electric field to deliver better uniformity within wafer and within die while achieving higher throughputs FREMONT, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ACM Research, Inc. (ACM) (NASDAQ: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
First Majestic Responds to Inaccurate Media Reports and Provides Update on Tax Dispute with the ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Plans to Spin Out of its [U.S.] Cannabis Assets
Distribution of Faurecia shares and cash has become unconditional
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Draganfly Enters Agreement with Applied Research and Innovations Services at Southern Alberta ...
Sdiptech AB (publ) carries out a directed share issue and raises proceeds of approximately SEK 473 ...
Agfa-Gevaert Group to launch share buyback program – regulated information
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:05 Uhr
ACM Research to Participate in the 33rd Annual Virtual Roth Conference
25.02.21
ACM Research Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results
18.02.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR)
18.02.21
ACMR Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds ACM Research, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
11.02.21
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ACM Research, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
10.02.21
ACM Research to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021; Conference Call on February 26, 2021