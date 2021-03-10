PHH Mortgage Renews Partnership With the NAACP to Help COVID-19 Impacted Homeowners Through Virtual Borrower Outreach Series

The virtual events provide attendees with information regarding mortgage assistance options and feature speakers from a local HUD-certified counseling agency and PHH Mortgage. After the event, homeowners can schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with a housing counselor and PHH Mortgage Home Retention Agent to discuss their unique situations and receive information about mortgage assistance options available to them.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHH Mortgage , a subsidiary of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) and a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, announced the renewal of its partnership with the NAACP to host 45 regional virtual borrower outreach events in 2021 for PHH Mortgage customers who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and are having trouble making their mortgage payments. Virtual borrower outreach events will be held in multiple locations across the country, with the next events to be held in Chicago and New York City.

“PHH Mortgage remains committed to assisting struggling homeowners by creating positive outcomes for its customers, particularly those who have been financially impacted by COVID-19. Our renewed partnership with the NAACP and local housing counseling agencies is just one way we are working to help homeowners get through this difficult financial period,” said Tamara Gifford, Director of Community and External Relations at Ocwen.

“The NAACP remains appreciative for the valuable partnership with PHH Mortgage and Ocwen. Our 2020 accomplishments, during these unprecedented times, provided a new platform that enabled us to conduct 40 events assisting struggling homeowners. We look forward to expanding our reach in 2021,” said Jacquelyne Ward-Richardson, Manager, Grant Services at the NAACP.

PHH Mortgage has provided more than 190,000 customers with mortgage forbearance due to financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the financial crisis, PHH Mortgage has helped more than 1.5 million U.S. homeowners avoid foreclosure and forgiven approximately $19 billion in mortgage debt.

For a list of dates and locations of upcoming events, please go to www.ocwencares.com/events.

