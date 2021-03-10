 

PHH Mortgage Renews Partnership With the NAACP to Help COVID-19 Impacted Homeowners Through Virtual Borrower Outreach Series

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 22:15  |  27   |   |   

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHH Mortgage, a subsidiary of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) and a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, announced the renewal of its partnership with the NAACP to host 45 regional virtual borrower outreach events in 2021 for PHH Mortgage customers who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and are having trouble making their mortgage payments. Virtual borrower outreach events will be held in multiple locations across the country, with the next events to be held in Chicago and New York City.

The virtual events provide attendees with information regarding mortgage assistance options and feature speakers from a local HUD-certified counseling agency and PHH Mortgage. After the event, homeowners can schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with a housing counselor and PHH Mortgage Home Retention Agent to discuss their unique situations and receive information about mortgage assistance options available to them.

“PHH Mortgage remains committed to assisting struggling homeowners by creating positive outcomes for its customers, particularly those who have been financially impacted by COVID-19. Our renewed partnership with the NAACP and local housing counseling agencies is just one way we are working to help homeowners get through this difficult financial period,” said Tamara Gifford, Director of Community and External Relations at Ocwen.

“The NAACP remains appreciative for the valuable partnership with PHH Mortgage and Ocwen. Our 2020 accomplishments, during these unprecedented times, provided a new platform that enabled us to conduct 40 events assisting struggling homeowners. We look forward to expanding our reach in 2021,” said Jacquelyne Ward-Richardson, Manager, Grant Services at the NAACP.

PHH Mortgage has provided more than 190,000 customers with mortgage forbearance due to financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the financial crisis, PHH Mortgage has helped more than 1.5 million U.S. homeowners avoid foreclosure and forgiven approximately $19 billion in mortgage debt.

For a list of dates and locations of upcoming events, please go to www.ocwencares.com/events.

About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) is a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator providing solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to education and providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices in the United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands and operations in India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit our website (www.ocwen.com).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Dico Akseraylian T: (856) 917-0066 E: mediarelations@ocwen.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PHH Mortgage Renews Partnership With the NAACP to Help COVID-19 Impacted Homeowners Through Virtual Borrower Outreach Series WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PHH Mortgage, a subsidiary of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) and a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, announced the renewal of its partnership with the NAACP to host …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
First Majestic Responds to Inaccurate Media Reports and Provides Update on Tax Dispute with the ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Plans to Spin Out of its [U.S.] Cannabis Assets
Distribution of Faurecia shares and cash has become unconditional
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Draganfly Enters Agreement with Applied Research and Innovations Services at Southern Alberta ...
Sdiptech AB (publ) carries out a directed share issue and raises proceeds of approximately SEK 473 ...
Agfa-Gevaert Group to launch share buyback program – regulated information
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
Ocwen Financial Comments on Court Order Granting Ocwen’s Motion for Summary Judgment on Majority of Claims in CFPB Matter
04.03.21
Ocwen Financial Announces Closing of $400 Million Offering of PHH Mortgage Corporation Senior Secured Notes Due 2026
26.02.21
Ocwen Financial Announces Pricing of $400 Million of Senior Secured Notes Due 2026 by PHH Mortgage Corporation
24.02.21
Ocwen Financial Announces Proposed Offering of $400 Million of Senior Secured Notes Due 2026 by PHH Mortgage Corporation
09.02.21
Ocwen Financial Announces Agreement With Oaktree for Additional $250 Million Investment and Preliminary Fourth Quarter Results