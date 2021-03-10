Schrödinger Announces Preclinical Data for CDC7 Program to Be Presented at AACR Virtual Annual Meeting 2021

CDC7 is a protein kinase that is required for DNA replication initiation and involved in DNA replication stress response. CDC7 is thought to be linked to cancer cells’ proliferative capacity and ability to bypass normal DNA damage responses. Targeting proteins that play important roles in DNA replication and replication stress is gaining momentum as a new therapeutic approach for various cancers.

Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced that preclinical data from its CDC7 program will be presented in a virtual poster session at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.

Details about the presentation are as follows:

Date: Saturday, April 10, 2021

Abstract Number: 1277

Title: Discovery of novel CDC7 inhibitors that disrupt cell cycle dynamics and show anti-proliferative effects in cancer cells

The virtual abstract is available in the program section of the virtual AACR annual meeting website: https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2021/program/.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based software platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is used by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger’s multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages its software platform to advance collaborative programs and its own pipeline of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs.

Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has over 450 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to those regarding our expectations about the speed and capacity of our computational platform, the clinical potential of CDC7 inhibitors, as well as the favorable properties of our CDC7 inhibitor program. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including the uncertainties inherent in drug development and commercialization, uncertainties associated with the regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals, and other risks detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 4, 2021, as well as future filings and reports by us. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

