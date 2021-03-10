 

Legend Biotech Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 22:30  |  28   |   |   

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (“Legend Biotech”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results before U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Legend Biotech will conduct a conference call to discuss those results on March 18, 2021 at 8:00 am ET. To listen to the call via webcast visit Legend Biotech’s website at https://investors.legendbiotech.com/events-and-presentations. To listen to the call via telephone dial (833) 665-0666 from locations in the United States or (914) 987-7318 from outside the United States. Please refer to conference ID number 2677312.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page within the Investors section of the website at https://investors.legendbiotech.com/events-and-presentations for 90 days following the conference call.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Our team of over 800 employees across the United States, China and Europe, along with our differentiated technology, global development, and manufacturing strategies and expertise, provide us with the strong potential to discover, develop, and manufacture cutting edge cell therapies for patients in need.

We are engaged in a strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize our lead product candidate, ciltacabtagene autoleucel, an investigational BCMA-targeted CAR-T cell therapy for patients living with multiple myeloma. This candidate is currently being studied in registrational clinical trials.

To learn more about Legend Biotech, visit us on LinkedIn, or on Twitter @LegendBiotech or at www.legendbiotech.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Legend Biotech Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (“Legend Biotech”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, will release its fourth quarter and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
Accenture Acquires fable+ to Expand Capabilities in Analytics-Driven Transformation and Workplace ...
Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity by Appointing 25-year healthcare veteran coming from Philips as ...
GE Announces Detailed 2021 Outlook
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Eurofins Launches empowerDX COVID-19 Home Collection Kit on Amazon
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of SOS Limited (SOS) on Behalf of Investors
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Largo Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Application to List on the Nasdaq
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
Legend Biotech Announces Preliminary Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020