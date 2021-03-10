FalconStor Software Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results
FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCQB: FALC) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020, which ended on December 31, 2020.
“We continue to make good progress against our strategic plans to reinvent FalconStor, enhance the value we deliver to our customers, and innovate within the cloud-based data protection market,” said Todd Brooks, CEO FalconStor. “While our revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 decreased year-over-year by 10 percent and did not repeat the 11.7 percent year-over-year increase we delivered in the third quarter of 2020, we remained profitable and ended fiscal year 2020 with $1.8 million in GAAP operating income. We believe we have created a scalable foundation from which to build. Over the next year, we expect our year-over-year revenue growth to become more stable as our sales pipeline becomes more predictable, and our shift to subscription revenue continues. Our third quarter performance and new customer bookings in fiscal year 2020, which increased year-over-year by 26 percent, are encouraging signals.”
“As we move forward, we will continue our maniacal focus in our core mission to modernize backup and archival for the multi-cloud world with our innovative, patent-pending solution, StorSafeTM, which enables our enterprise customers to more efficiently exploit public-cloud data storage and reduce associated costs, while improving data portability, accessibility, and security – including ransomware protection,” added Brooks. “Movement to the cloud can be inhibited by many factors, but dealing with the complexity of legacy environments and the costs of data storage in the cloud are two areas where we provide differentiated capability built over many years of customer engagement and innovation. We believe for larger enterprise clients that this represents a significant portion of the available market.”
Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
- New Customer Bookings: $3.1 million, compared to $2.4 million in fiscal year 2019
- Total Revenue: $14.8 million, compared to $16.5 million in fiscal year 2019
- Total Cost of Revenue: $1.8 million, compared to $2.9 million in fiscal year 2019
- Total Operating Expenses: $11.1 million, compared to $14.3 million in fiscal year 2019
- GAAP Operating Income (loss): $1.8 million, compared to $(0.7) million in fiscal year 2019
- Ending Cash: $1.9 million, compared to $1.5 million in fiscal year 2019
Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare