Victory Capital Reports February 2021 Assets Under Management
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $150.6 billion on February 28, 2021.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Assets Under Management1
(unaudited; in millions)
As of:
By Asset Class
February 28, 2021
January 31, 2021
Fixed Income
$
36,662
$
36,814
Solutions
34,201
33,816
U.S. Mid Cap Equity
27,875
25,881
U.S. Small Cap Equity
19,633
18,173
U.S. Large Cap Equity
14,191
13,834
Global / Non-U.S. Equity
14,269
13,919
Other
