 

GlycoMimetics to Share GMI-1359 and Galectin-3 Antagonist Program Data at AACR 2021 Meeting

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC) today announces that an abstract presenting the interim analysis of a Phase 1b proof-of-concept study of GMI-1359, the Company’s dual antagonist of E-selectin and CXCR4, has been accepted for presentation at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting, to be held virtually on April 10-15 and May 17-21. Preclinical studies indicate that targeting both E-selectin and CXCR4, a chemokine receptor, with a single compound could improve efficacy in the treatment of cancers that affect the bone and bone marrow, such as breast and prostate cancer. A second abstract also accepted for presentation highlights, for the first time, preclinical data in pancreatic cancer for the Company’s novel dual antagonist of galectin-3 and E-selectin, GMI-1757. The latter is featured as a late-breaking abstract on the compound’s impact on fibrosis, mononuclear cell infiltration, and anti-PD-L1 therapeutic activity in a pancreatic adenocarcinoma model.

GlycoMimetics Chief Executive Officer Rachel King said, “We look forward to sharing results from two programs in our advancing portfolio at the upcoming AACR meeting, including the interim analysis of Phase 1b clinical data supporting further advancement of the GMI-1359 program. We are extremely proud to be collaborating with the Duke Cancer Institute on this important work, which we believe holds great promise in delivering a novel approach to treating cancers with bone involvement.”

Details on GlycoMimetics e-presentations at the AACR Meeting are as follows:

Title: “Development of GMI-1359, a Novel Agent Targeting Tumor-microenvironment Cross-talk in Bone Metastatic Breast Cancer”
Presenter: Dorothy Sipkins, M.D., Ph.D., Duke Cancer Institute
Session: e-Presentation
Date and Time: Saturday, April 10, 2021 (available online through Monday, June 21)

Title: A novel glycomimetic compound (GMI-1757) with dual functional antagonism to E-selectin and galectin-3 attenuates fibrosis, facilitates mononuclear cell infiltration and optimizes anti-PD-L1 therapeutic activity in a pancreatic adenocarcinoma model
Presenter: William E. Fogler, M.D., GlycoMimetics
Session: e-Presentation
Date and Time: Saturday, April 10, 2021 (available online through Monday, June 21)

About GMI-1757

An innovative dual antagonist of E-selectin and galectin-3, GMI-1757 was described in a poster presented at the 2018 annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology. The poster showcased the anti-thrombotic activity of the dual antagonist and suggested the compound may be able to play a role in the treatment of a variety of cancers and fibrotic conditions.

