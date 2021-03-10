Alpine Immune Sciences Announces Poster Presentations at AACR Virtual Annual Meeting I

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, today announced the planned presentation of two posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting I, taking place April 10-15, 2021. Dr. Mark Voskoboynik of Nucleus Network and The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, Australia, will be presenting a poster in the Phase 1 Clinical Trials in Progress session on NEON-1, a Phase I study of ALPN-202 in advanced malignancies. Separately, Alpine researchers will present a preclinical poster describing the application of Alpine’s directed evolution platform to the development of fusion proteins capable of tumor antigen-dependent CD28 costimulation, as a distinctive immuno-oncology approach.

Presentation Title: NEON-1: A first-in-human phase I open-label study of ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor, in advanced malignancies

Session Category: Phase I Clinical Trials in Progress

Phase I Clinical Trials in Progress Session Title : Phase I Clinical Trials in Progress

Date Poster Available : Saturday, April 10th

Session Type : E-Poster Session

Poster Number: CT213

Presentation Title: Engineered variant domain fusion proteins provide checkpoint inhibition and tumor antigen dependent CD28 costimulation resulting in potent anti-tumor immunity

Session Category: Immunology

Immunology Session Title : Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions

Date Poster Available : Saturday, April 10th

Session Type : E-Poster Session

Poster Number: 1740

Titles and/or full abstracts are available on the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting website. Posters for both presentations will be available on the Scientific Publications page of Alpine’s website on April 10th.

About ALPN-202

ALPN-202 is a first-in-class, conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor designed to improve upon the efficacy of combined checkpoint inhibition while limiting significant toxicities. Preclinical studies of ALPN-202 demonstrated superior efficacy in tumor models compared to checkpoint inhibition alone. NEON-1 (NCT04186637), a Phase 1 study of ALPN-202 in patients with advanced malignancies, is currently enrolling.

About Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine endeavors to create first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients’ lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. For more information, visit www.alpineimmunesciences.com. Follow @AlpineImmuneSci on Twitter and LinkedIn.

