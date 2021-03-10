Dr. Elizabeth Nabel Rejoins Moderna’s Board of Directors

Dr. Nabel was previously a member of Moderna’s Board of Directors from December 2015 to July 2020. She resigned from the Moderna Board in July 2020 to alleviate any potential concern about the conduct or the outcome of the COVID-19 vaccine trial when Brigham and Women’s Hospital was identified by NIH as one of the clinical sites for the Phase 3 trial. Through February 2021, she was President of Brigham Health, which includes Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital, and the Brigham and Women’s Physician Organization, a position she held from 2010.

The Board has appointed Dr. Nabel as a Director effective today. She will be included on the slate for re-election as a Class III Director by stockholders at the Company’s upcoming annual meeting on April 28, 2021. Dr. Nabel will serve on the Product Development and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees of the Board.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Betsy back to the Moderna Board. Her track record as a global healthcare leader, medical professional and researcher will continue to benefit Moderna as we grow and expand as a commercial stage company,” said Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chairman of Moderna, and CEO of Flagship Pioneering. “I look forward to partnering with Betsy along with our other Board members, as we continue to advance Moderna’s mission of delivering on the promise of mRNA medicines for patients.”

Simultaneous with her service as President of Brigham Health, Dr. Nabel was also a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School from 2010 to 2021. Prior to joining Brigham Health, Dr. Nabel held a variety of roles, including Director, at the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute at the National Institutes of Health, a federal agency funding research, training and education programs to promote the prevention and treatment of heart, lung and blood diseases, from 1999 to 2009. On March 1, 2021, Dr. Nabel became the Executive Vice President for Strategy at ModeX Therapeutics, a new biotechnology company focused on developing innovative immunotherapies for cancer and viral diseases.