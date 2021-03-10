Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

“We finished fiscal year 2020 strong and are well positioned to continue that momentum into 2021. The past year was an historic one as we became a publicly traded company. Since then, we have diligently worked to execute against the game plan detailed during our prior earnings calls,” shared President and CEO Michael Crawford. “We are very pleased with where we are, having delivered on what we said we would do, and doing it all in the face of a global health pandemic,” said Michael Crawford, “We have rebalanced our financial capabilities and have brought in the necessary equity to further optimize the capital stack to continue with our game plan for Company growth. We have pragmatically repositioned ourselves for both near and long-term success, making strategic investments in the future to drive positive results for our shareholders.”

Between the Gordon Pointe Merger and subsequent equity raises, the Company will have raised over $100 million in new equity, allowing us to move forward with several key strategic initiatives. As part of Phase II, the Company furthered construction of destination assets in Canton, Ohio, preparing land and new infrastructure required for Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls. Construction of the Constellation Center for Excellence began as well as the completed renovation and opening of the Doubletree by Hilton Canton Downtown, the first of two planned Phase II hotel properties. The Company also added to the depth and experience of the management team, with the addition of several seasoned executives in the areas of media and sponsorship. Those key hires pushed continued business growth for the Company, including the signing of a new media deal during the fourth quarter (with two additional media deals signed in the first quarter of 2021 and a line of sight on several others), multiple sponsorships deals, and the planned launch of the Company’s original fantasy football league, the Hall of Fantasy League (HOFL), which will activate in the next 30 days and begin play in conjunction with the 2021 NFL season. At the end of the year, the Company began seeing a restart of events (both sport and non-sport) and have seen a significant increase in demand for new events in 2021. Having already hosted multiple larger sporting tournaments at their National Youth Football and Sports Complex, the Company has many more scheduled over the course of the year. This includes one of the first music festivals to be announced this year, the Highway 77 Music Festival, which allows the campus of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls to be showcased alongside other milestone events, including two Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinements, the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic, the Women’s Football Alliance Championship weekend, and the kickoff to the NFL preseason with the Hall of Fame game.

Key Financial Highlights

Beginning with the Gordon Pointe Merger, the Company will have raised over $100 million in new equity between the Merger and first quarter 2021.

Full year 2020 revenue of $7.1 million, and fourth quarter revenue growth of 4% to $1.8 million.

Full year 2020 net loss of $71.3 million, and fourth quarter net loss of $14.6 million.

Full year 2020 adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $20.5 million, and fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $6.5 million. See page 7 for reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA.

4th Quarter Business Highlights

Signed agreements with TopGolf and Shula’s Restaurant Group for prime retail locations at the Hall of Fame Village, powered by Johnson Controls.

Signed a media partnership agreement with WaV Sports & Entertainment and Sports Illustrated Studios and 101 Studios to produce an exclusive, original docuseries centered on the NFL Alumni Academy, the NFL Alumni Association’s player development program.

Signed over 10 athletes to NFL teams, through the NFL Alumni Academy.

Partnered with StakeKings to power the Hall of Fantasy League and enable fan engagement in a way unique to our platform.

Agreement with Spectra Partnerships to support growing revenue through sponsorships.

Signed a three-year sponsorship deal with Republic Waste Management. Republic will serve as the Company’s preferred waste and recycling partner and utilize the site as an education center for recycling and sustainability.

Opened newly renovated DoubleTree by Hilton in Downtown Canton, investing over $30 million in the property.

Secured $40 million loan from Aquarian Holdings, with uses of the proceeds including the repayment of the balance of an existing bridge loan as well as progressing the Company’s strategic initiatives.

Closed on the sale of 20.5 million shares of common stock and corresponding number of warrants in an underwritten public offering, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, for gross proceeds of approximately $28.7 million.

Converted $15 million of debt owed to Industrial Realty Group, LLC, the Company’s largest shareholder, to equity including warrants.

Subsequent To Year End Highlights

Formed a media partnership with Tupelo Honey, one of the nation’s largest independent production companies, to work on producing INSPIRED: Heroes of Change, an unscripted series featuring professional football figures who are using their platforms to improve their communities.

Announced the development of the Heisman to Hall of Fame documentary with Elite Holdings, LLC that will be produced in partnership with NFL Films. The documentary will highlight the careers of the ten men that have accomplished this achievement.

Announced that the Highway 77 Music Festival will take place at the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Signed a multi-year partnership with the Women’s Football Alliance to host its four division championships at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium beginning this year.

Closed on the sale of 14.1 million shares of common stock in an upsized underwritten public offering, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, for gross proceeds of approximately $34.5 million.

Signed a term sheet with IRG, the largest shareholder of the Company, for $15 million of convertible preferred equity and 50% warrant coverage, expected to close by the end of first quarter 2021.

HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Revenues Sponsorships, net of activation costs $ 6,424,201 $ 6,720,298 Rents and cost recoveries 474,020 1,064,569 Event revenues 38,750 76,464 Hotel revenues 162,183 - Total revenues $ 7,099,154 $ 7,861,331 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 25,701,821 16,707,537 Hotel operating expenses 419,595 - Commission expense 1,671,964 1,003,226 Depreciation expense 11,085,230 10,915,839 Loss on abandonment of project development costs - 12,194,783 Total operating expenses 38,878,610 40,821,385 Loss from operations (31,779,456) (32,960,054) Other expense Interest expense (5,718,473) (9,416,099) Amortization of discount on note payable (10,570,974) (13,274,793) Loss on extinguishment of debt (4,282,220) - Loss in joint venture - (252,934) Business combination costs (19,137,165) - Total other expense $ (39,708,832) $ (22,943,826) Net loss before income taxes $ (71,488,288) $ (55,903,880) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes - - Net loss $ (71,488,288) $ (55,903,880) Non-controlling interest (196,506) - Net loss attributable to HOFRE stockholders $ (71,291,782) $ (55,903,880) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (2.68) $ (10.28) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted $ 26,644,449 $ 5,436,000

HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash $ 7,145,661 $ 2,818,194 Restricted cash 32,907,800 5,796,398 Accounts receivable, net 1,545,089 1,355,369 Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,920,851 2,292,859 Property and equipment, net 154,355,763 134,910,887 Project development costs 107,969,139 88,587,699 Total assets $ 310,844,303 $ 235,761,406 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities Notes payable, net $ 98,899,367 $ 164,922,714 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 20,538,190 12,871,487 Due to affiliate 1,723,556 19,333,590 Other liabilities 5,489,469 3,684,276 Total liabilities 126,650,582 200,812,067 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7 and 8) Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2020

and December 31, 2019 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 64,091,266 and 5,436,000 shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 6,410 544 Additional paid-in capital 217,027,804 - Accumulated (deficit) earnings (32,643,987) 34,948,795 Total equity attributable to HOFRE 184,390,227 34,949,339 Non-controlling interest (196,506) - Total equity 184,193,721 - Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 310,844,303 $ 235,761,406

HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net loss $ (71,488,288) $ (55,903,880) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities Depreciation expense 11,085,230 10,915,839 Amortization of note discounts 10,570,974 13,274,793 Bad debt expense - 788,689 Loss on abandonment of project development costs - 12,194,783 Loss from equity method investment - 252,576 Interest paid in kind 4,066,691 5,722,638 Loss on extinguishment of debt 4,282,220 - Stock-based compensation expense 4,523,773 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (189,720) 360,677 Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,627,992) (1,631,829) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 28,334,412 3,650,041 Due to affiliates (9,644,241) 9,459,293 Other liabilities 4,721,670 1,849,398 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (18,365,271) 933,018 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Additions to project development costs and property equipment (48,614,331) (16,723,883) Proceeds from business combination 31,034,781 - Net cash used in investing activities (17,579,550) (16,723,883) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Proceeds from notes payable 106,976,651 23,588,122 Repayments of notes payable (62,593,562) (7,023,874) Payment of financing costs (3,227,898) (576,741) Proceeds from equity raises 26,228,499 - Net cash provided by financing activities 67,383,690 15,987,507 Net increase in cash and restricted cash 31,438,869 196,642 Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year 8,614,592 8,417,950 Cash and restricted cash, end of year $ 40,053,461 $ 8,614,592 Cash $ 7,145,661 $ 2,818,194 Restricted Cash 32,907,800 5,796,398 Total cash and restricted cash $ 40,053,461 $ 8,614,592

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principals generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) and corresponding metrics as non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation includes references to the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. These are important financial measures used in the management of the business, including decisions concerning the allocation of resources and assessment of performance. Management believes that reporting these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as these measures are representative of the company’s performance and provide improve comparability of results. See the =table below for the definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures referred to above and corresponding reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as additions to, and not as alternatives for HOFV’s results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In additional, the non-GAAP measures HOFV uses may differ from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, and other companies may not define the non-GAAP measures the company uses in the same way.

For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Net loss attributable to HOFRE stockholders $ (14,554,792) $ (71,291,782) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes - - Interest expense 893,428 5,718,473 Depreciation expense 2,886,761 11,085,230 Amortization of note discounts 849,490 10,570,974 EBITDA (9,925,113) (43,917,105) Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,404,244 4,282,220 Business combination costs - 19,137,165 Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,520,869) $ (20,497,720)

