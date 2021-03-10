 

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Increases Its Quarterly Distribution to $0.315 Per Share

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: FFA) has increased its regularly scheduled quarterly distribution to $0.315 per share from $0.285 per share The distribution will be payable on March 31, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 23, 2021. The ex-dividend date is expected to be March 22, 2021. The quarterly distribution information for the Fund appears below.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA):

Distribution per share:

$0.315

Distribution Rate based on the March 9, 2021 NAV of $19.21:

6.56%

Distribution Rate based on the March 9, 2021 closing market price of $18.20:

6.92%

Increase from previous distribution of $0.285:

10.53%

The Fund's Board of Trustees has approved a managed distribution policy for the Fund (the "Plan") in reliance on exemptive relief received from the Securities and Exchange Commission which permits the Fund to make periodic distributions of long-term capital gains more frequently than otherwise permitted with respect to its common shares subject to certain conditions. Under the Plan, the Fund intends to pay a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.315 per share. A portion of this quarterly distribution may include long-term capital gains. This may result in a reduction of the long-term capital gain distribution necessary at year end by distributing long-term capital gains throughout the year. The annual distribution rate is independent of the Fund's performance during any particular period. Accordingly, you should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of any distribution or from the terms of the Plan.

This distribution will consist of net investment income earned by the Fund and may also consist of return of capital and/or realized capital gains. The final determination of the source and tax status of all distributions paid in 2021 will be made after the end of 2021 and will be provided on Form 1099-DIV.

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income and gains and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity securities.

