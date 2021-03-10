First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distributions for Exchange-Traded Funds
First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of the monthly distributions for certain exchange-traded funds advised by FTA.
The following dates apply to today's distribution declarations:
|
Expected Ex-Dividend Date:
March 11, 2021
Record Date:
March 12, 2021
Payable Date:
March 31, 2021
|
Ticker
|
Exchange
|
Fund Name
|
Frequency
|
Ordinary
|
|
ACTIVELY MANAGED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS
|
|
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII
|
FCEF
|
Nasdaq
|
First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF
|
Monthly
|
$0.0900
|
MCEF
|
Nasdaq
|
First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF
|
Monthly
|
$0.0625
FTA is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Funds' investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $179 billion as of February 28, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare