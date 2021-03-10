 

First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distributions for Exchange-Traded Funds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 22:40  |  66   |   |   

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of the monthly distributions for certain exchange-traded funds advised by FTA.

The following dates apply to today's distribution declarations:

Expected Ex-Dividend Date:

March 11, 2021

Record Date:

 

March 12, 2021

Payable Date:

 

March 31, 2021

Ticker

Exchange

Fund Name

Frequency

Ordinary
Income
Per Share
Amount

 

ACTIVELY MANAGED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS

 

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII

FCEF

Nasdaq

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF

Monthly

$0.0900

MCEF

Nasdaq

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF

Monthly

$0.0625

FTA is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Funds' investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $179 billion as of February 28, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

