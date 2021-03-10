Kronos Bio to Present Pre-Clinical Data at the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting 2021 for KB-0742, an Oral CDK9 Inhibitor Targeting MYC-amplified Cancers

In the study, researchers conducted several tests to better define molecular sensitivity to transcriptional inhibition by profiling the sensitivity of various tumor types to KB-0742. The findings suggest that genomic amplification of MYC, a well-characterized transcription factor and a long-recognized driver of cancer, may serve as an important feature in defining sensitivity to CDK9 inhibition in patients with advanced solid tumors.

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced that data from a pre-clinical study of KB-0742, a highly selective, orally bioavailable cyclin dependent kinase 9 (CDK9) inhibitor being developed to treat MYC-amplified solid tumors, will be presented in a poster session at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, which is being held virtually April 10-15.

The abstract is now available on the AACR Annual Meeting website. Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: CDK9 inhibition is selective for transcriptionally addicted tumors harboring MYC genomic amplifications

Abstract Number: 1141

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Epigenetic Targets

Virtual Poster Session Date and Time: April 10 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Kronos Bio initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of KB-0742 in patients with advanced solid tumors or non-Hodgkin lymphoma earlier this year. The company expects to report initial safety, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data from the dose-escalation stage of the study in the fourth quarter of this year. Initial data from the study’s expansion cohorts are expected in 2022.

About KB-0742

KB-0742 is a highly selective, orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 (CDK9) in development for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors. CDK9 is a global regulator of transcription and plays an essential role in both the expression and function of MYC, a well-characterized transcription factor and a long-recognized driver of cancer that is amplified in approximately 30% of solid tumors, including those affecting the lungs, ovaries, esophagus, breast, stomach, pancreas and liver.1 KB-0742 was generated and optimized from a compound that was identified using the company’s proprietary small molecule microarray (SMM) screening platform.