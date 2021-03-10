 

Atreca Announces Poster Presentation at the Virtual American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced that a trial-in-progress poster will be presented at the virtual AACR Annual Meeting, which is being held over two one-week periods: April 10 – 15 and May 17 – 21 2021. The poster will describe the design of the company’s ongoing Phase 1b first-in-human clinical trial evaluating ATRC-101 as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with solid tumor cancers.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: First-in-human phase 1b study of ATRC-101, a patient-derived antibody with a tumor-specific target, as monotherapy or in combination with pembrolizumab, in patients with solid tumors
Session Title: Phase I Clinical Trials in Progress
Abstract Number: CT203

Full text of abstract will be released on the AACR website at 12:01 a.m. EDT on Friday, April 9 and the poster will be made available on the company’s website once the virtual program begins on Saturday, April 10.

About Atreca, Inc.
Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca's platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumors. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as our lead product candidate ATRC-101. A Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor cancers is currently enrolling patients. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release regarding our strategy and future plans, including statements regarding the development of ATRC-101 and our clinical and regulatory plans and the timing thereof, constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions and are not historical facts. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the initiation, timing, progress and results of our research and development programs, preclinical studies, clinical trials, and regulatory submissions, the activity of ATRC-101 or potential future candidates once administered in human subjects, and the implementation of our strategic plans for our business, technologies, and current or potential future product candidates. More information on these risks and potential factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.

