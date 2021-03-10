 

Jounce Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data from JTX-8064 Program at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research Virtual (AACR) Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that preclinical data informing indication selection for the clinical development of its lead macrophage program, JTX-8064, will be presented in a poster session at the upcoming 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting being held April 10- 15, 2021.

Poster Title: Tumor associated macrophages and resistance to immune checkpoint blockade: Consideration of cancer indications for the clinical development of JTX-8064, an anti-LILRB2/ILT4 monoclonal antibody
Authors: Lara McGrath, Amy Mueller, Tanzila Rahman, Jeffrey Smith, Mark Yore, Edward Stack, Kristin O’Malley, Andrew Dunn, Kristen Legendre, Reva Shenwai, Margaret Willer, Allison Naumovski, Johan Baeck, and Ben Umiker (Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.)

Session Title: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions
Abstract Number: 1727  
Date and Time: Saturday, April 10, 2021; 8:00am ET

About JTX-8064

JTX-8064 is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody designed to specifically bind to Leukocyte Immunoglobulin Like Receptor B2 (LILRB2/ILT4) and block interactions with its ligands. JTX-8064 is the first tumor-associated macrophage candidate developed from Jounce’s Translational Science Platform. Preclinical data presented at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s Annual Meeting and the 2019 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting support the development of JTX-8064 as a novel immunotherapy to reprogram immune-suppressive macrophages and enhance anti-tumor immunity. A Phase 1 clinical trial named INNATE (NCT04669899), for JTX-8064 as a monotherapy and in combination with either JTX-4014, or pembrolizumab, is currently enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Jounce currently has multiple development stage programs ongoing while simultaneously advancing additional early-stage assets from its robust discovery engine based on its Translational Science Platform. Jounce’s highest priority program, JTX-8064, is a LILRB2 (ILT4) receptor antagonist shown to reprogram immune-suppressive tumor associated macrophages to an anti-tumor state in preclinical studies. A Phase 1 clinical trial, named INNATE, for JTX-8064 as a monotherapy and in combination with JTX-4014, Jounce’s internal PD-1 inhibitor, or pembrolizumab is currently enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors. Jounce’s most advanced product candidate, vopratelimab, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, and is currently being studied in the SELECT Phase 2 trial. JTX-4014 is a PD-1 inhibitor intended for combination use in the INNATE and SELECT trials and with Jounce’s broader pipeline. Additionally, Jounce exclusively licensed worldwide rights to JTX-1811, a monoclonal antibody targeting CCR8 and designed to selectively deplete T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment, to Gilead Sciences, Inc. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com.

