 

Theratechnologies Announces Two E-Posters on TH1902 To Be Presented at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021

MONTREAL, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, is pleased to announce that new positive pre-clinical data on TH1902, its lead peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) for the treatment of sortilin positive (SORT1+) solid tumors, will be presented in two e-posters during AACR Annual Meeting 2021.

Presentation Title: TH1902, a docetaxel peptide-drug conjugate, shows pre-clinical efficacy in several sortilin positive (SORT1+) cancers
Abstract Number: 1313
E-Poster website launch date and time: Saturday, April 10, 2021, 8:30 AM

Presentation Title: Increasing potency of anticancer drugs through SORT1+ Technology: A new targeted approach for the treatment of ovarian and endometrial cancers
Abstract number: 1439
E-Poster website launch date and time: Saturday, April 10, 2021, 8:30 AM

The abstracts are now available at aacr.org.

About TH1902
TH1902 combines Theratechnologies’ proprietary peptide to docetaxel. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently granted fast track designation to TH1902 as a single agent for the treatment of all advanced solid tumours expressing sortilin that are refractory to standard therapy. TH1902 is the Company’s lead PDC stemming from Theratechnologies’ SORT1+ Technology in oncology.

The Canadian Cancer Society and the Government of Quebec, through the Consortium Québécois sur la découverte du médicament (CQDM), will contribute a total of 1.4 million dollars towards some of the research currently being conducted for the development of Theratechnologies’ targeted oncology platform at the molecular oncology laboratory of Dr. Borhane Annabi at the Université du Québec in Montréal (UQAM).

Phase 1 clinical trial of TH1902
The Phase 1 clinical trial includes a dose-escalating part to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and preliminary anti-tumor activity of TH1902 administered once every three weeks in patients with advanced solid tumors refractory to available anti-cancer therapies.

Once the MTD is determined, it is planned that a total of 40 additional patients will be enrolled to evaluate the potential anti-tumor activity of TH1902 in patients with endometrial, ovarian, colorectal, pancreatic and triple negative breast cancers.

Funda Meric-Bernstam, M.D., Chair of the Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center is the Lead Principal Investigator of the Phase 1 trial for TH1902.




