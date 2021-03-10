Arvinas to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences. John Houston, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in panel discussions at both conferences.



Guggenheim Targeted Protein Degradation Day panel discussion on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET

panel discussion on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET 33rd Annual Roth Conference panel discussion on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET

A live audio webcast of each panel will be available on Arvinas’ website at www.arvinas.com. A replay of each webcast will be archived on Arvinas’ website for 30 days following the presentation.