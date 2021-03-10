Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces Late-Breaker Oral Presentation on WEE1 Inhibitor, ZN-c3, at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021
Additional preclinical data on ZN-c3 and the Company’s EGFR inhibitor, ZN-e4, will be presented as poster presentations
NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small
molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced that three abstracts have been accepted for presentation, including a late-breaker on its WEE1 inhibitor,
ZN-c3, at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021. The meeting will be held virtually on April 10-15 and May 17-21, 2021.
“The important data we are presenting at AACR supports the ability of our Integrated Discovery Engine to develop differentiated oncology therapeutic candidates across diverse cancer targets and types,” commented Dr. Anthony Sun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. “We especially look forward to presenting clinical data from our ongoing Phase 1 monotherapy trial of our WEE1 inhibitor, ZN-c3, selected for a late-breaking session. In addition, results from two cell-based studies of ZN-c3, and our EGFR inhibitor, ZN-e4, demonstrated impressive selectivity and tolerability, which we believe positions these candidates to improve upon the constraints of existing products.”
Late-Breaker Oral Presentation:
Title: Clinical activity of a single-agent ZN-c3, an oral WEE1 inhibitor, in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial in patients with advanced solid tumors
Session: Early Clinical Trials with New Anticancer Agents
Presentation Number: CT016
Date/Time: Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. EDT
Poster Presentations:
Title: Discovery of ZN-c3, a potent Wee-1 inhibitor with a differentiated pharmacologic and kinase selectivity profile
Session: Molecular and Cellular Biology / Genetics
Abstract ID: 1965
Date/Time: Available starting on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT
Title: Discovery of ZN-e4, an irreversible EGFR-TKI with potent anti-tumor activity in EGFR mutant non-small-cell lung cancer
Session: Oncogene Growth Factors and their Receptors
Abstract ID: 2423
Date/Time: Available starting on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT
The poster presentation abstracts are currently available on the AACR Annual Meeting 2021 website at www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2021/.
About Zentalis
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, all internally discovered, which include ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for ER+/HER2- breast cancer, ZN-c3, a WEE1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor for hematologic malignancies, and ZN-e4, an EGFR inhibitor for non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC). Zentalis has licensed ZN-c5, ZN-c3 and ZN-d5 to its majority-owned joint venture, Zentera Therapeutics, to develop and commercialize these candidates in China. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.
