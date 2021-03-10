Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces Late-Breaker Oral Presentation on WEE1 Inhibitor, ZN-c3, at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021

Additional preclinical data on ZN-c3 and the Company’s EGFR inhibitor, ZN-e4, will be presented as poster presentations

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced that three abstracts have been accepted for presentation, including a late-breaker on its WEE1 inhibitor, ZN-c3, at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021. The meeting will be held virtually on April 10-15 and May 17-21, 2021.



“The important data we are presenting at AACR supports the ability of our Integrated Discovery Engine to develop differentiated oncology therapeutic candidates across diverse cancer targets and types,” commented Dr. Anthony Sun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. “We especially look forward to presenting clinical data from our ongoing Phase 1 monotherapy trial of our WEE1 inhibitor, ZN-c3, selected for a late-breaking session. In addition, results from two cell-based studies of ZN-c3, and our EGFR inhibitor, ZN-e4, demonstrated impressive selectivity and tolerability, which we believe positions these candidates to improve upon the constraints of existing products.”