 

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces Late-Breaker Oral Presentation on WEE1 Inhibitor, ZN-c3, at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 22:30  |  12   |   |   

Additional preclinical data on ZN-c3 and the Company’s EGFR inhibitor, ZN-e4, will be presented as poster presentations

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced that three abstracts have been accepted for presentation, including a late-breaker on its WEE1 inhibitor, ZN-c3, at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021. The meeting will be held virtually on April 10-15 and May 17-21, 2021.

“The important data we are presenting at AACR supports the ability of our Integrated Discovery Engine to develop differentiated oncology therapeutic candidates across diverse cancer targets and types,” commented Dr. Anthony Sun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. “We especially look forward to presenting clinical data from our ongoing Phase 1 monotherapy trial of our WEE1 inhibitor, ZN-c3, selected for a late-breaking session. In addition, results from two cell-based studies of ZN-c3, and our EGFR inhibitor, ZN-e4, demonstrated impressive selectivity and tolerability, which we believe positions these candidates to improve upon the constraints of existing products.”

Late-Breaker Oral Presentation:

Title: Clinical activity of a single-agent ZN-c3, an oral WEE1 inhibitor, in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial in patients with advanced solid tumors
Session: Early Clinical Trials with New Anticancer Agents
Presentation Number: CT016
Date/Time: Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. EDT

Poster Presentations:

Title: Discovery of ZN-c3, a potent Wee-1 inhibitor with a differentiated pharmacologic and kinase selectivity profile
Session: Molecular and Cellular Biology / Genetics
Abstract ID: 1965
Date/Time: Available starting on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT

Title: Discovery of ZN-e4, an irreversible EGFR-TKI with potent anti-tumor activity in EGFR mutant non-small-cell lung cancer
Session: Oncogene Growth Factors and their Receptors
Abstract ID: 2423
Date/Time: Available starting on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT

The poster presentation abstracts are currently available on the AACR Annual Meeting 2021 website at www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2021/.

About Zentalis

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, all internally discovered, which include ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for ER+/HER2- breast cancer, ZN-c3, a WEE1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor for hematologic malignancies, and ZN-e4, an EGFR inhibitor for non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC). Zentalis has licensed ZN-c5, ZN-c3 and ZN-d5 to its majority-owned joint venture, Zentera Therapeutics, to develop and commercialize these candidates in China. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces Late-Breaker Oral Presentation on WEE1 Inhibitor, ZN-c3, at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021 Additional preclinical data on ZN-c3 and the Company’s EGFR inhibitor, ZN-e4, will be presented as poster presentationsNEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
First Majestic Responds to Inaccurate Media Reports and Provides Update on Tax Dispute with the ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Plans to Spin Out of its [U.S.] Cannabis Assets
Distribution of Faurecia shares and cash has become unconditional
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Agfa-Gevaert Group to launch share buyback program – regulated information
ING to nominate Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh as member of the Supervisory Board
Trillion Energy Seeks to Expand Licence Area in The Black Sea
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and Tempus Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Research and Development Capabilities
24.02.21
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to Present Initial Clinical Data on ZN-c3 at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021
10.02.21
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces the Appointment of Dr. Enoch Kariuki to its Board of Directors