WATERTOWN, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small-molecule medicines that selectively destroy disease-causing proteins through degradation, today announced that a late-breaking abstract featuring preclinical data for CFT7455 has been selected for presentation at the first session of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting, being held virtually April 10-15, 2021. CFT7455, the Company’s most advanced protein degrader, targets IKZF1/3 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

C4 Therapeutics to Present on the Discovery and Preclinical Development of CFT7455, a MonoDAC Degrader Targeting IKZF1/3, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

