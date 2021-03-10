 

C4 Therapeutics to Present on the Discovery and Preclinical Development of CFT7455, a MonoDAC Degrader Targeting IKZF1/3, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small-molecule medicines that selectively destroy disease-causing proteins through degradation, today announced that a late-breaking abstract featuring preclinical data for CFT7455 has been selected for presentation at the first session of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting, being held virtually April 10-15, 2021. CFT7455, the Company’s most advanced protein degrader, targets IKZF1/3 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

Abstract Presentation Details

  • Abstract: 5446
  • Title: CFT7455: A novel, IKZF1/3 degrader that demonstrates potent tumor regression in IMiD-resistant multiple myeloma (MM) xenograft models 
  • Session: Late-Breaking Mini-symposium 1
  • Session Time: 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 10, 2021
  • Presenter: David Proia, Ph.D., Senior Director, In Vivo Pharmacology at C4T

About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics (C4T) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. This targeted protein degradation approach offers advantages over traditional therapies, including the potential to treat a wider range of diseases, reduce drug resistance, achieve higher potency, and decrease side effects through greater selectivity. To learn more about C4 Therapeutics, visit www.C4Therapeutics.com. 

