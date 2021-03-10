 

RAPT Therapeutics to Report Promising Preclinical Studies Supporting its Pipeline of Immunotherapy Platforms at AACR

  • Tumor model data shows potential of CCR4 antagonist to alter immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment to improve CAR T-cell therapy in solid tumors
  • Small-molecule HPK1 inhibitors enhance antitumor immunity in tumor model
  • Inhibiting GCN2 stress kinase shows potential to restore immunity in tumor microenvironment

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, today announced several upcoming preclinical poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting demonstrating promise and potential of its pipeline of anti-cancer agents.

“Our posters at AACR reflect our continued exploration into the role of the immune system in cancer and the potential of immunology-based therapies to address certain challenges in oncology,” said Dirk Brockstedt, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of RAPT. “Specifically, the role and importance of CCR4 inhibition will be highlighted and continue to support the early clinical data we have observed with FLX475, our CCR4 inhibitor being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 trial in multiple tumors. In addition, we will also present preclinical data on two exciting next-generation immune-oncology targets, HPK1 and GCN2, which show that orally available inhibitors elicit potent antitumor immune responses in a variety of cancer models.”

Summaries of the studies to be presented:

Poster: 1585
Title: T-regulatory cells impair CAR T-cell-mediated antitumor activity in a murine solid tumor model
Session Title: Combination Immunotherapies

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell immunotherapy has had only modest success in solid malignancies due in part to tumor antigen heterogeneity and the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, which is believed to be at least in part due to immunosuppressive regulatory T cells (Treg). Treg express CCR4 and migrate toward CCL17 and CCL22 which are frequently upregulated in a subset of tumors or increased following immunotherapy. In a murine mesothelioma model, a combination of CAR- T-cells plus CCR4 antagonist significantly slowed tumor growth and significantly improved survival compared to untreated control. Furthermore, enhanced antitumor activity was observed with the combination of CAR T cells and CCR4 antagonist compared to either monotherapy, with 4/9 mice treated with the combination becoming tumor free and experienced significantly increased survival.

