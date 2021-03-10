ORIC Pharmaceuticals to Present Posters on Four Programs at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of resistance in cancer, today announced four preclinical poster presentations at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) virtual annual meeting on April 10-15, 2021.



“We are pleased to present these compelling preclinical data on our four product candidates, which continue to validate our scientific platform focused on overcoming resistance in cancer,” said Lori Friedman, chief scientific officer. “In particular, we are encouraged to see our lead program ORIC-101 reversing GR-mediated resistance in a variety of tumor models and contexts. Furthermore, ORIC-533, ORIC-944 and ORIC-114 each continue to show mounting evidence of potential best-in-class differentiation. We look forward to the continued advancements of these programs and our discovery research pipeline as we work to improve the lives of patients with cancer.”