ORIC Pharmaceuticals to Present Posters on Four Programs at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that
address mechanisms of resistance in cancer, today announced four preclinical poster presentations at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) virtual annual meeting on April 10-15,
2021.
“We are pleased to present these compelling preclinical data on our four product candidates, which continue to validate our scientific platform focused on overcoming resistance in cancer,” said Lori Friedman, chief scientific officer. “In particular, we are encouraged to see our lead program ORIC-101 reversing GR-mediated resistance in a variety of tumor models and contexts. Furthermore, ORIC-533, ORIC-944 and ORIC-114 each continue to show mounting evidence of potential best-in-class differentiation. We look forward to the continued advancements of these programs and our discovery research pipeline as we work to improve the lives of patients with cancer.”
ORIC-101: Glucocorticoid Receptor (GR) Antagonist
Title: GR antagonist ORIC-101 overcomes GR-mediated resistance to the combination of AR and AKT inhibition in preclinical prostate cancer cell lines
Date: Poster release on April 10, 2021
Session: Reversal of Drug Resistance
Abstract: 1420
ORIC-101 is a potent and selective GR antagonist, with two distinct mechanisms of action being evaluated in two Phase 1b trials in combination with: (1) Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) in advanced or metastatic solid tumors and (2) Xtandi (enzalutamide) in metastatic prostate cancer. It has previously been demonstrated that ORIC-101 reverses GR-mediated resistance to enzalutamide and to AR degraders in preclinical prostate cancer cell lines. This preclinical study evaluated whether activated GR confers resistance to the combination of AKT inhibitors with enzalutamide and whether co-treatment with ORIC-101 reverses GR-mediated resistance to the combination. It was observed that GR upregulation and activation, an established resistance mechanism for antiandrogens, may drive resistance when antiandrogens are combined with AKT inhibitors, and our data demonstrated that ORIC-101 was able to overcome this resistance and restore antitumor activity.
