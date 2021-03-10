 

Harsco Completes Refinancing of Term Loans and Extension of Revolving Credit Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 22:45  |  62   |   |   

CAMP HILL, Pa., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) (the “Company”) announced today that it amended its existing senior secured credit agreement by completing a new term loan B facility (the “New Term Loan”) of $500.0 million and extending the maturity of the existing $700.0 million revolving credit facility thereunder (the “Revolving Credit Facility”).

The New Term Loan, which was over-subscribed, bears interest at a rate per annum of 2.25% over LIBOR, subject to a 0.50% floor. The New Term Loan has quarterly principal amortizations of .25% beginning in September 2021 and matures on March 10, 2028. The proceeds of the New Term Loan were applied to (a) repay in full the outstanding term loan A and term loan B under the Credit Facility, and (b) pay related transaction fees and expenses.

At the same time, the Company’s Revolving Credit Facility was extended from June 28, 2024 to March 10, 2026 with favorable covenant modifications. Specifically, the total net leverage ratio covenant under the facility, currently capped at 5.75x of consolidated adjusted EBITDA, will remain so through the end of 2021. The Revolving Credit Facility bears interest at a rate, depending on total net leverage, ranging from 150 to 250 basis points over LIBOR.

“We are extremely pleased to complete the New Term Loan and amendment, which further improves our financial flexibility,” said Pete Minan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “This transaction strengthens Harsco’s financial position by extending the maturity profile of our debt while lowering our cash interest costs. Investor support for this amendment was very positive and reflects the positive trends within our business and our initiatives to strengthen cash flow and reduce leverage over the next year. I am also very grateful for the overwhelming support of our bank group.”

For the Amendment in connection with the New Term Loan, Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., BOFA Securities, Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., RBC Capital Markets/Royal Bank of Canada, PNC Capital Markets LLC, and Fifth Third Bank, have acted as joint bookrunners and joint lead arrangers.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any loans or securities.

ABOUT HARSCO CORPORATION

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com. 

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Harsco Completes Refinancing of Term Loans and Extension of Revolving Credit Facility CAMP HILL, Pa., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) (the “Company”) announced today that it amended its existing senior secured credit agreement by completing a new term loan B facility (the “New Term Loan”) of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
First Majestic Responds to Inaccurate Media Reports and Provides Update on Tax Dispute with the ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Plans to Spin Out of its [U.S.] Cannabis Assets
Distribution of Faurecia shares and cash has become unconditional
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Agfa-Gevaert Group to launch share buyback program – regulated information
ING to nominate Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh as member of the Supervisory Board
Trillion Energy Seeks to Expand Licence Area in The Black Sea
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
Harsco Corporation to Participate in Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference
25.02.21
Harsco Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
16.02.21
Clean Earth Recycles Nearly 450,000 Tons of Soil On-Site Utilizing Thermal Remediation Technology, Focuses on Sustainability