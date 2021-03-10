 

TCR² Presentations at American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021 to Highlight Solid Tumor Pipeline

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 22:45  |  72   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced that three e-poster presentations featuring new clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1 portion of the gavo-cel Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treatment refractory mesothelin-expressing solid tumors and preclinical data on its pipeline programs will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting, taking place April 10-15, 2021.

Abstracts can be found at www.aacr.org and include the following e-poster presentations below.

Title: Preliminary Safety and Efficacy of gavocabtagene autoleucel (gavo-cel, TC-210), a T Cell Receptor Fusion Construct (TRuC), in Patients with Treatment Refractory Mesothelin Overexpressing Solid Tumors
Poster: CT105
Session: Phase 1 Clinical Trials

Title: Engineering Off-the-shelf T Cell Receptor Fusion Construct (TRuC) T Cells
Poster: 1514
Session: Adoptive Cell Therapy

This e-poster presentation will highlight allogeneic (off-the-shelf) TRuC-T cells targeting mesothelin that utilized a CRISPR/Cas9 endonucleases approach, yielding fully functional TRuCs that lack alloreactivity and reduced risk of host rejection while maintaining upregulation of activation markers, secretion of cytokines and clearance of tumor cells comparable to autologous TRuC-T cells targeting mesothelin.

Title: Discovery and Preclinical Characterization of Fratricide-resistant TRuC-T Cells Targeting CD70
Poster: 1528
Session: Adoptive Cell Therapy

This e-poster presentation will highlight fratricide-resistant CD70-directed TRuC-T cells, which demonstrated an improved memory phenotype and significant anti-tumor efficacy in multiple xenograft mouse models with no evidence of in vivo fratricide.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors or hematological malignancies. TCR2’s proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). In preclinical studies, TRuC-T cells have demonstrated superior anti-tumor activity compared to chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR-T cells), while secreting lower levels of cytokine release. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting solid tumors, gavo-cel, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with mesothelin-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting hematological malignancies, TC-110, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with CD19-positive adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (aALL) and with aggressive or indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). For more information about TCR2, please visit www.tcr2.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TCR² Presentations at American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021 to Highlight Solid Tumor Pipeline CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced that three e-poster …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
First Majestic Responds to Inaccurate Media Reports and Provides Update on Tax Dispute with the ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Plans to Spin Out of its [U.S.] Cannabis Assets
Distribution of Faurecia shares and cash has become unconditional
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Agfa-Gevaert Group to launch share buyback program – regulated information
ING to nominate Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh as member of the Supervisory Board
Trillion Energy Seeks to Expand Licence Area in The Black Sea
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
TCR² Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences in March
17.02.21
TCR² Therapeutics to Present at SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.12.20
15
TCR² Therapeutics - CAR-T Therapien