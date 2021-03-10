TCR² Presentations at American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021 to Highlight Solid Tumor Pipeline
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients
suffering from cancer, today announced that three e-poster presentations featuring new clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1 portion of the gavo-cel Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treatment
refractory mesothelin-expressing solid tumors and preclinical data on its pipeline programs will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting, taking
place April 10-15, 2021.
Abstracts can be found at www.aacr.org and include the following e-poster presentations below.
Title: Preliminary Safety and Efficacy of gavocabtagene autoleucel (gavo-cel, TC-210), a T Cell Receptor Fusion Construct (TRuC), in Patients with Treatment Refractory Mesothelin Overexpressing
Solid Tumors
Poster: CT105
Session: Phase 1 Clinical Trials
Title: Engineering Off-the-shelf T Cell Receptor Fusion Construct (TRuC) T Cells
Poster: 1514
Session: Adoptive Cell Therapy
This e-poster presentation will highlight allogeneic (off-the-shelf) TRuC-T cells targeting mesothelin that utilized a CRISPR/Cas9 endonucleases approach, yielding fully functional TRuCs that lack alloreactivity and reduced risk of host rejection while maintaining upregulation of activation markers, secretion of cytokines and clearance of tumor cells comparable to autologous TRuC-T cells targeting mesothelin.
Title: Discovery and Preclinical Characterization of Fratricide-resistant TRuC-T Cells Targeting CD70
Poster: 1528
Session: Adoptive Cell Therapy
This e-poster presentation will highlight fratricide-resistant CD70-directed TRuC-T cells, which demonstrated an improved memory phenotype and significant anti-tumor efficacy in multiple xenograft mouse models with no evidence of in vivo fratricide.
About TCR2 Therapeutics
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors or hematological malignancies. TCR2’s proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). In preclinical studies, TRuC-T cells have demonstrated superior anti-tumor activity compared to chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR-T cells), while secreting lower levels of cytokine release. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting solid tumors, gavo-cel, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with mesothelin-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting hematological malignancies, TC-110, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with CD19-positive adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (aALL) and with aggressive or indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). For more information about TCR2, please visit www.tcr2.com.
