TCR² Presentations at American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021 to Highlight Solid Tumor Pipeline

Abstracts can be found at www.aacr.org and include the following e-poster presentations below.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR 2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced that three e-poster presentations featuring new clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1 portion of the gavo-cel Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treatment refractory mesothelin-expressing solid tumors and preclinical data on its pipeline programs will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting, taking place April 10-15, 2021.

Title: Preliminary Safety and Efficacy of gavocabtagene autoleucel (gavo-cel, TC-210), a T Cell Receptor Fusion Construct (TRuC), in Patients with Treatment Refractory Mesothelin Overexpressing Solid Tumors

Poster: CT105

Session: Phase 1 Clinical Trials

Title: Engineering Off-the-shelf T Cell Receptor Fusion Construct (TRuC) T Cells

Poster: 1514

Session: Adoptive Cell Therapy

This e-poster presentation will highlight allogeneic (off-the-shelf) TRuC-T cells targeting mesothelin that utilized a CRISPR/Cas9 endonucleases approach, yielding fully functional TRuCs that lack alloreactivity and reduced risk of host rejection while maintaining upregulation of activation markers, secretion of cytokines and clearance of tumor cells comparable to autologous TRuC-T cells targeting mesothelin.

Title: Discovery and Preclinical Characterization of Fratricide-resistant TRuC-T Cells Targeting CD70

Poster: 1528

Session: Adoptive Cell Therapy

This e-poster presentation will highlight fratricide-resistant CD70-directed TRuC-T cells, which demonstrated an improved memory phenotype and significant anti-tumor efficacy in multiple xenograft mouse models with no evidence of in vivo fratricide.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors or hematological malignancies. TCR2’s proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). In preclinical studies, TRuC-T cells have demonstrated superior anti-tumor activity compared to chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR-T cells), while secreting lower levels of cytokine release. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting solid tumors, gavo-cel, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with mesothelin-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting hematological malignancies, TC-110, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with CD19-positive adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (aALL) and with aggressive or indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). For more information about TCR2, please visit www.tcr2.com.