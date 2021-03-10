 

Merus Announces Poster Presentations for Zenocutuzumab and MCLA-129 at the American Association for Cancer Research 2021 Annual Meeting

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) (“Merus”, “the Company”, “we”, or “our”), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics and Triclonics), today announced that Merus will present preclinical data from our zenocutuzumab and MCLA-129 programs in three poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research 2021 Annual Meeting being held virtually for two weeks, April 10-15, 2021 and May 17-21, 2021.

E-Poster Presentation:

Title: The HER2×HER3 bi-specific antibody zenocutuzumab is effective at blocking growth of tumors driven by NRG1 gene fusions
Abstract #: 956
Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title: Biological Therapeutic Agents

Title: Zenocutuzumab: An antibody that can overcome HER3 mediated HRG signaling in tumor cells by docking on HER2
Abstract Number: 957
Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title: Biological Therapeutic Agents

Title: The bispecific antibody MCLA-129 impairs NSCLC tumor growth by targeting EGFR and c-MET, inhibiting ligand-induced signaling and promoting ADCC and ADCP
Abstract Number: 952
Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title: Biological Therapeutic Agents

Abstracts are available on the AACR annual meeting website.

The AACR e-poster website will be launched on Saturday April 10, 2021. All e-posters will be available on this website from Saturday, April 10 to Monday, June 21, 2021. The posters will also be available on the Merus website as of Saturday, April 10, 2021.

About Zeno
Zeno is an antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC)-enhanced Biclonics that utilizes the Merus Dock & Block mechanism to inhibit the neuregulin/HER3 tumor-signaling pathway in solid tumors with NRG1 gene fusions (NRG1+). Through its unique mechanism of binding to HER2 and potently blocking the interaction of HER3 with its ligand NRG1 or NRG1-fusion proteins, Zeno has the potential to be particularly effective against NRG1+ cancers. In preclinical studies, Zeno also potently inhibits HER2/HER3 heterodimer formation and tumor growth in models harboring NRG1 fusions.

Wertpapier


