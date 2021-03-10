 

PMV Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of PC14586 Preclinical Data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021

CRANBURY, N.J., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMVP), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutants, today announced that the company will present at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021 taking place April 10-15, 2021.

Details on the abstract and presentation can be found below.

Title: PC14586: The First Orally Bioavailable Small Molecule Reactivator of Y220C Mutant p53 in Clinical Development
   
Authors: Melissa Dumble, Lizhong Xu, Romyr Dominique, Binbin Liu, Hong Yang, Mary-Kate McBrayer, Dafydd Thomas, Bruce Fahr, Hongju Li, Kuo-Sen Huang, Kimberly Robell, Chris Mulligan, Brandon Russo, Anna Puzio-Kuter, Thomas Davis and Binh Vu
   
Abstract:
Session:
Date: 		LB006
Late-Breaking Minisymposium 1
April 10, 2021
Time: 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM

About p53

p53 plays a pivotal role in preventing abnormal cells from becoming a tumor by inducing programmed cell death. Mutant p53 takes on oncogenic properties that endow cancer cells with a growth advantage and resistance to anti-cancer therapy. The p53 Y220C mutation is associated with many cancers, including but not limited to breast, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal, pancreatic, and ovarian cancers.

About PC14586

PC14586 is a first-in-class, small molecule, p53 reactivator designed to selectively bind to the crevice present in the p53 Y220C mutant protein, hence, restoring the wild-type, or normal, p53 protein structure and tumor suppressing function. PC14586 is being developed for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors that have a p53 Y220C mutation.

About PMV Pharma

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutants. p53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. The field of p53 biology was established by our co-founder Dr. Arnold Levine when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.pmvpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s future plans or expectations for PC14586, including expectations regarding the success of its current clinical trial for PC14586; and the future plans or expectations for the Company’s discovery platform. Any forward-looking statements in this statement are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 3, 2021, and its other filings filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contact

For Investors & Media:

Winston Kung
Chief Financial Officer
investors@pmvpharma.com




