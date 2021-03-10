Codiak to Present Data from Two Novel Engineered Exosome Therapeutic Candidate Programs at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDAK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced that the company will present data from two of its programs evaluating engineered exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cancer at the upcoming virtual American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021.

“Following the initial data we reported last month, we look forward to presenting as a late-breaking poster the complete pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic results from the healthy volunteer portion of our Phase 1 trial of exoIL-12, which demonstrated localized pharmacologic activity without systemic IL-12 exposure,” said Benny Sorensen, M.D., Ph.D., SVP and Head of Clinical Development, Codiak. “These results represent the first human data of an engineered exosome therapeutic candidate to be presented in a peer reviewed setting. In addition, we will share encouraging preclinical data supporting the use of engineered exosomes to deliver an antisense oligonucleotide targeting STAT6. We expect exoASO-STAT6 will be our third clinical program with a planned Investigational New Drug (IND) filing later this year.”

Both posters will be available beginning the first day of the virtual meeting on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET and remain available through June 21, 2021.

Late-Breaking Poster Presentation:

Randomized placebo-controlled Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers investigating safety, PK and PD of exoIL-12 – a novel engineered exosome therapeutic candidate

Abstract number: CT114

Session: Phase I Clinical Trials

Poster Presentation:

Engineered exosome mediated STAT6 knockdown in Tumor Associated Macrophages (TAMs) results in potent single agent activity in a Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) model

Abstract number: 1792

Session: Modifiers of the Tumor Microenvironment

About exoIL-12

exoIL-12 is Codiak’s exosome therapeutic candidate engineered to display fully active IL-12 on the surface of the exosome, using the exosomal protein, PTGFRN, as a scaffold, and designed to facilitate potent local pharmacology at the injection site with precisely quantified doses. By limiting systemic exposure of IL-12 and associated toxicity, Codiak hopes to enhance the therapeutic index with exoIL-12, delivering a more robust tumor response, dose control and an improved safety profile.