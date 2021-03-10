Checkmate Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI) (“Checkmate”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer, today announced that it will present new translational data at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place virtually from April 10-15, 2021. Data from Checkmate’s Phase 1b trial of CMP-001 in subjects with advanced melanoma will be presented in an oral presentation during the Clinical Trials with Novel Immuno-oncology Strategies Session.

Title: CMP-001 demonstrates improved response in noninflamed anti–PD-1 refractory melanoma and response is associated with serum CXCL10

Presenting Author: Jason Luke, MD, University of Pittsburgh

Abstract Number: 5231

Presentation Number: CT032

Date/Time: April 11, 2021, 4:00 - 5:45pm ET

Location: Virtual Clinical Trials with Novel Immuno-oncology Strategies Session

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals' product candidate, CMP-001, is an advanced generation TLR9 agonist delivered as a biologic virus-like particle designed to trigger the body's innate immune system to attack tumors in combination with other therapies.

