 

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI) (“Checkmate”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer, today announced that it will present new translational data at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place virtually from April 10-15, 2021. Data from Checkmate’s Phase 1b trial of CMP-001 in subjects with advanced melanoma will be presented in an oral presentation during the Clinical Trials with Novel Immuno-oncology Strategies Session.

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: CMP-001 demonstrates improved response in noninflamed anti–PD-1 refractory melanoma and response is associated with serum CXCL10
Presenting Author: Jason Luke, MD, University of Pittsburgh
Abstract Number: 5231
Presentation Number: CT032
Date/Time: April 11, 2021, 4:00 - 5:45pm ET
Location: Virtual Clinical Trials with Novel Immuno-oncology Strategies Session

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ product candidate, CMP-001, is an advanced generation TLR9 agonist delivered as a biologic virus-like particle designed to trigger the body’s innate immune system to attack tumors in combination with other therapies. Information regarding Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is available at www.checkmatepharma.com.

Availability of Other Information About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.checkmatepharma.com), our investor relations website (ir.checkmatepharma.com), and on social media (Twitter and Linkedin), including but not limited to: investor presentations and investor fact sheets, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

