 

Vincerx Pharma Announces Poster Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC), a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, today announced a poster presentation at the upcoming American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, being held virtually April 10-15, 2021.

Poster presentation details:
Poster Title: A novel small molecule drug conjugate -αvβ3 integrin antagonist linked to a cytotoxic  camptothecin derivative- for the treatment of multiple cancer types
Presenter: Hans-Georg Lerchen
Session Type: E-Poster Session
Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title: Novel Drug Delivery Systems
Permanent Abstract Number: 1314

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.vincerx.com once the presentation has concluded.

About Vincerx Pharma, Inc.
Vincerx Pharma (Vincerx) is a recently formed clinical-stage life sciences company focused on leveraging its extensive development and oncology expertise to advance new therapies intended to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. Vincerx’s executive team has assembled a management team of biopharmaceutical experts with extensive experience in building and operating organizations that develop and deliver innovative medicines to patients. Vincerx’s current pipeline is derived from an exclusive license agreement with Bayer and includes a clinical-stage and follow-on small molecule drug program and a preclinical stage bioconjugation/next-generation antibody-drug conjugate platform. For more information, please visit www.vincerx.com.

Cautionary Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, expectations and events, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: Vincerx’s business model, pipeline, strategy, timeline and product candidates. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance or events. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding future business developments, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control.

