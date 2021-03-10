 

Relay Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on RLY-4008 at AACR Annual Meeting

10.03.2021, 22:30  |  33   |   |   

RLY-4008 demonstrates strong activity against known clinical on-target resistance mutations in cellular and in vivo preclinical models

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by leveraging unparalleled insights into protein motion, today announced that preclinical data for RLY-4008, a potent, selective and oral small molecule inhibitor of FGFR2, has been selected for poster presentation at the upcoming virtual American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. AACR is being held April 10-15 and May 17-21. The Company anticipates disclosing initial clinical data for RLY-4008 in the second half of 2021.

Poster Presentation Details:
Title: RLY-4008, a novel precision therapy for FGFR2-driven cancers designed to potently and selectively inhibit FGFR2 and FGFR2 resistance mutations
Abstract Number: 1455
Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title: Tyrosine Kinase and Phosphatase Inhibitors

The poster will be available on April 10, 2021 on the Relay Therapeutics website at https://ir.relaytx.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About RLY-4008
RLY-4008 is a potent, selective and oral small molecule inhibitor of FGFR2, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is frequently altered in certain cancers. FGFR2 is one of four members of the FGFR family, a set of closely related proteins with highly similar protein sequences and properties. Preclinically, RLY-4008 demonstrates FGFR2-dependent killing in cancer cell lines and induces regression in in vivo models, while showing minimal inhibition of other targets, including other members of the FGFR family. In addition, RLY-4008 demonstrates strong activity against known clinical on-target resistance mutations in cellular and in vivo preclinical models. RLY-4008 is currently being evaluated in a first-in-human trial designed to treat patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors. To learn more about the first-in-human clinical trial of RLY-4008, please visit here.

About Relay Therapeutics
Relay Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RLAY) is a clinical-stage precision medicines company transforming the drug discovery process with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. Built on unparalleled insights into protein motion and how this dynamic behavior relates to protein function, Relay Therapeutics aims to effectively drug protein targets that have previously been intractable, with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The Company’s Dynamo platform integrates an array of leading-edge experimental and computational approaches to provide a differentiated understanding of protein structure and motion to drug these targets. For more information, please visit www.relaytx.com or follow us on Twitter.

