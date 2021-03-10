Surface Oncology to Present Preclinical Data for Lead Product Programs at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced two scientific e-posters sharing updated preclinical data will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting, to be held virtually April 10-15 and May 17-21, 2021.



The e-poster website will be launched at 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 10, and will remain available for viewing through Monday, June 21.