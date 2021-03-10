Surface Oncology to Present Preclinical Data for Lead Product Programs at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface
Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced two scientific
e-posters sharing updated preclinical data will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting, to be held virtually April 10-15 and May 17-21,
2021.
The e-poster website will be launched at 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 10, and will remain available for viewing through Monday, June 21.
The posters include preclinical data from Surface Oncology’s two lead clinical-stage antibody therapies: SRF617 (targeting CD39) and SRF388 (targeting IL-27). Summaries are provided below; full posters will be placed on Surface Oncology’s website following the presentations.
Details of the AACR presentations are as follows:
Presentation Type: e-poster (Abstract: 1802)
Title: CD39 inhibition shapes the transcriptional landscape of myeloid cells and induces proinflammatory states in the CT26 syngeneic tumor model
Lead Authors: Devapregasan Moodley, Ph.D. and Mayra Carneiro
Summary:
- SRF617 is a potent inhibitor of CD39 enzymatic activity both in vitro and in vivo.
- Increased activity of CD39 results in significant reductions in extracellular ATP and subsequent accumulation of adenosine, contributing to tumor immune escape, induction of angiogenesis and metastatic progression.
- Immunological mechanisms associated with CD39 blockade reveal major changes to immunocyte transcriptional landscapes, including upregulation of several proinflammatory genes.
- CD39 inhibition predominantly shaped the transcriptional landscape of myeloid cells and dendritic cells, and generally induced proinflammatory conditions.
- These findings indicate that CD39 blockade induces proinflammatory responses, supporting future clinical studies of SRF617 in treating patients with cancer.
Presentation Type: e-poster (Abstract: 1607)
Title: IL-27 signaling serves as an immunological checkpoint for NK cells to promote hepatocellular carcinoma in multiple murine models
Lead Author: Turan Aghayev
Summary:
- SRF388 is a fully human antibody designed to inhibit the immunosuppressive activity of IL-27.
- IL-27 signaling suppresses natural killer (NK) cells within the tumor microenvironment, promoting hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) development in vivo.
- Elevated IL-27RA expression in cancer tissue and elevated EBI3 serum levels are associated with poor prognosis in patients with HCC.
- Inhibiting IL-27 signaling leads to tumor growth inhibition and suppressed HCC development in a non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)-driven HCC model with concomitant enhancement of NK cell activity.
- These findings indicate that IL-27 blockade regulates NK cell-mediated control of HCC and is a promising therapeutic target in liver cancer.
0 Kommentare