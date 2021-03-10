 

Surface Oncology to Present Preclinical Data for Lead Product Programs at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced two scientific e-posters sharing updated preclinical data will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting, to be held virtually April 10-15 and May 17-21, 2021. 

The e-poster website will be launched at 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 10, and will remain available for viewing through Monday, June 21.

The posters include preclinical data from Surface Oncology’s two lead clinical-stage antibody therapies: SRF617 (targeting CD39) and SRF388 (targeting IL-27). Summaries are provided below; full posters will be placed on Surface Oncology’s website following the presentations.

Details of the AACR presentations are as follows:
Presentation Type: e-poster (Abstract: 1802)
Title: CD39 inhibition shapes the transcriptional landscape of myeloid cells and induces proinflammatory states in the CT26 syngeneic tumor model
Lead Authors: Devapregasan Moodley, Ph.D. and Mayra Carneiro

Summary:

  • SRF617 is a potent inhibitor of CD39 enzymatic activity both in vitro and in vivo.
  • Increased activity of CD39 results in significant reductions in extracellular ATP and subsequent accumulation of adenosine, contributing to tumor immune escape, induction of angiogenesis and metastatic progression.
  • Immunological mechanisms associated with CD39 blockade reveal major changes to immunocyte transcriptional landscapes, including upregulation of several proinflammatory genes.
  • CD39 inhibition predominantly shaped the transcriptional landscape of myeloid cells and dendritic cells, and generally induced proinflammatory conditions.
  • These findings indicate that CD39 blockade induces proinflammatory responses, supporting future clinical studies of SRF617 in treating patients with cancer.

Presentation Type: e-poster (Abstract: 1607)
Title: IL-27 signaling serves as an immunological checkpoint for NK cells to promote hepatocellular carcinoma in multiple murine models
Lead Author: Turan Aghayev

Summary:

  • SRF388 is a fully human antibody designed to inhibit the immunosuppressive activity of IL-27.
  • IL-27 signaling suppresses natural killer (NK) cells within the tumor microenvironment, promoting hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) development in vivo.
  • Elevated IL-27RA expression in cancer tissue and elevated EBI3 serum levels are associated with poor prognosis in patients with HCC.
  • Inhibiting IL-27 signaling leads to tumor growth inhibition and suppressed HCC development in a non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)-driven HCC model with concomitant enhancement of NK cell activity.
  • These findings indicate that IL-27 blockade regulates NK cell-mediated control of HCC and is a promising therapeutic target in liver cancer.
