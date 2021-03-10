W&T Offshore Announces Participation in the Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Conference

HOUSTON, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will participate in the Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Conference that will be held on March 15-17, 2021.



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tracy W. Krohn and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Janet Yang will host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors registered for the conference on March 16. A pre-recorded virtual presentation done by Mr. Krohn in conjunction with the event will be posted on W&T’s website, www.wtoffshore.com, in the “Investors” section of the site, on the “News and Events” page beginning on Thursday, March 11. An updated investor slide deck also prepared in conjunction with the ROTH Conference will be posted in the “Investors” section of W&T’s website on that same morning.