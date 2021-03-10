NeoGames Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

– Full Year Adjusted EBITDA1 of $28.7 Million, up 141.7% –

– Initiates Full Year 2021 Revenue and Share in NPI Revenues Interest Guidance of $65 Million to $69 Million –

LUXEMBOURG, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the "Company"), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Moti Malul, Chief Executive Officer of NeoGames, said: “We are proud to be reporting our results for the first time as a publicly traded company. The past year was pivotal for NeoGames and the execution of our strategic goals. The year started with a six-year extension of our contract with Sazka, our largest European customer. We built on that momentum with the expansion of our NeoPollard JV customer, the Virginia Lottery, into a full iLottery program that launched on July 1st. Next, we announced the first contract in Canada with AGLC in Alberta. The program launched rapidly in early October and is off to a successful start. We closed the year with the recently announced contract extension with our largest customer, the Michigan State Lottery, through July 2026. 2020 has definitely been transformational for NeoGames.”

“The year also marks positive signs for the growth of iLottery around the world. As regulators realize the potential value iLottery can provide to tightening governmental budgets, particularly during the uncertain times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, NeoGames continues to represent a trusted provider with superior technology and premium content driving the most profitable iLottery programs. In the U.S. iLottery market, according to Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, a leading gaming industry research firm, our NeoPollard JV is the market leader with a 70% market share of iLottery sales during the fourth quarter of 2020. Entering 2021, on the back of our successful IPO, we believe NeoGames remains well-positioned to continue to capitalize on the current landscape as a leader in the rapidly expanding global iLottery market,” continued Malul.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenues were $14 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $9 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 56.4% year-over-year. In addition, the Company’s share of NPI revenues was $4.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $0.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 391% year-over-year. The total of revenues and the Company’s share of NPI’s revenues was $18.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $9.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 87.3% year-over-year.

Comprehensive income was $2.5 million, or $0.11 per share, during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to loss of $(0.6) million, or $(0.03) per share, during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of $3.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 160.6% year-over-year. 1

Network NGR was $142 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $63 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 125.6% year-over-year.1

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenues were $49.2 million for 2020, compared to $33.1 million for the prior year, representing an increase of 48.8% year-over-year. The Company share of NPI revenues was $9.5 million for 2020, compared to $2 million during the prior year, representing an increase of 387.5% year-over-year. The total of revenues and the Company’s share of NPI’s revenues was $58.7 million during the full year of 2020 compared to $35.0 million during the prior year, representing an increase of 67.7% year-over-year.

Comprehensive income was $6.5 million, or $0.29 per share, for 2020, compared to loss of $(3.9) million, or $(0.18) per share, for the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $28.7 million for 2020, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of $11.9 million for the prior year, representing an increase of 141.7% year-over-year. 1

Network NGR was $448 million for 2020, compared to $203 million for the prior year, representing an increase of 120.7% year-over-year.1

Full Year 2020 Business Highlights

On November 24, 2020, the Company completed an initial public offering of 5,528,650 ordinary shares, no par value, including 721,128 ordinary shares sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ overallotment option. The offering consisted of 2,987,625 ordinary shares offered by the Company and 2,541,025 ordinary shares offered by certain selling shareholders. The ordinary shares were sold at an offering price of $17.00 per ordinary share for an aggregate offering value of $94.0 million.

Signed a four-year extension with the Michigan Lottery on the iLottery contract, a joint agreement between Pollard Banknote Limited and NeoGames. Under this agreement, which became effective in December 2020, the contract is extended through July 2026 from the previous end date of July 2022. NeoGames, along with Pollard Banknote, will continue to serve as the Michigan Lottery’s iLottery partner.

On July 1, 2020, the Company launched the Virginia iLottery program, which has quickly become one of the most successful launches of a full iLottery program in the United States where in Q4 2020 iLottery represented 25% of total lottery sales according to Eilers & Krejcik. The agreement with NPI also included a significant contract extension of five years to October 2026, with an option for extension to 2031.

On September 30, 2020, the Company launched the only regulated gaming website in Alberta, Canada, with NPI servicing the entire online gaming suite for a seven-year initial term and a five-year extension option.

Earlier in the year on March 31, 2020, the Company entered into an extension agreement with Sazka a.s as its full-service iLottery and iGaming provider. The new extension lengthened the term of the partnership until the end of December 2025.

Recent Business Highlights

On February 22, 2021, the Company announced the go-live of its eInstants games with the Austrian Lotteries, launching the Company’s first set of games on the win2day online gaming site. In connection with the agreement, the Company will grant the Austrian Lotteries (Österreichische Lotterien) full access to its NeoGames Studio extensive portfolio of premium, award-winning eInstant games. The deal will provide Austrian Lotteries players with a steady, ongoing stream of new, unique, and exciting games, enhancing the overall gaming experience offered by the Lottery.

Guidance

The Company expects revenues, together with its NPI revenues interests, for the full year ending December 31, 2021 to be between $65 million and $69 million.

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global provider of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames’ full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames’ pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. As a trusted partner to lotteries worldwide, the Company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers them to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

For more information on these non-IFRS financial measures, please see below for the definition of these Non-IFRS measures. A reconciliation of each non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure can be found at the end of this release.

EBIT, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA. We define “EBIT” as net income (loss), plus income taxes, and interest and finance-related expenses. We define “EBITDA” as EBIT, plus depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, plus share-based compensation, initial public offering charges and the Company’s share of NPI’s depreciation and amortization. We believe EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating our operating performance, as they are similar to measures reported by other public companies in our industry and are regularly used by security analysts, institutional investors and others in analyzing operating performance and prospects. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a substitute for any IFRS financial measure and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry.

Network NGR. We define “NGR” as (i) in North America, gross sales less winnings paid to players and any promotion dollar incentives granted to players, and (ii) in Europe, gross sales less winnings paid to players, any gambling tax or duty paid on such sales and any promotion dollar incentives granted to players. We measure Network NGR as the total NGR generated by Instants and DBGs on our platform. As most of our revenue share contracts are based on NGR, tracking Network NGR provides us with insight as to the marginal contribution of GGR growth to our revenues and allows us to detect inefficiencies in our GGR growth strategy.

NPI. Refers to NeoPollard Interactive LLC that represents the Company’s 50/50 joint venture with Pollard Banknote Limited (“Pollard”). The joint venture was formed for the purpose of identifying, pursuing, winning and executing iLottery contracts in the North American lottery market. NPI is managed by an executive board of four members, consisting of two members appointed by NeoGames and two members appointed by Pollard. NPI has its own general manager and dedicated workforce and operates as a separate entity. However, it relies on NeoGames and Pollard for certain services, such as technology development, business operations and support services from NeoGames and corporate services, including legal, banking and certain human resources services, from Pollard.

NPI Revenues Interest. NPI Revenues Interest is not recorded as revenues in our consolidated statements of comprehensive income, but rather is reflected in our consolidated financial statements in accordance with the equity method, as we share 50% of the profit (loss) of NPI subject to certain adjustments

NeoGames S.A.

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands)

December 31, ASSETS 2020 2019 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,767 $ 6,016 Restricted deposit 12 138 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 1,446 905 Aspire Group 56 296 Due from the Michigan Joint Operation and NPI 3,192 250 Trade receivables 3,701 2,737 Total Current Assets $ 68,174 $ 10,342 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Restricted deposit 164 150 Restricted deposits - Joint Venture 3,773 2,000 Company share of Joint Venture net assets - 603 Property and equipment 1,301 849 Intangible assets 17,835 14,413 Right-of-use assets 3,127 4,688 Deferred taxes 211 130 Total Non-Current Assets 26,411 22,833 Total assets $ 94,585 $ 33,175 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables $ 4,910 $ 1,855 Lease liabilities 1,651 1,455 Loans and other due to William Hill, net 1,972 14,245 Employees' related payables and accruals 3,562 2,583 Total Current Liabilities $ 12,095 $ 20,138 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Capital notes, loans and accrued interest due to Aspire Group $ 17,739 $ 14,987 Loans and other due to William Hill, net 10,666 - Company share of Joint Venture net liabilities 1,025 - Lease liabilities 1,855 3,382 Accrued severance pay, net 384 276 Total Non-Current Liabilities $ 31,669 $ 18,645 EQUITY (DEFICIT) Share capital 44 21 Reserve with respect to transaction under common control (8,467 ) (8,467 ) Reserve with respect to funding transactions with related parties 20,072 16,940 Share premium 68,608 22,788 Share based payments reserve 3,907 2,967 Accumulated losses (33,343 ) (39,857 ) Total Equity (Deficit) 50,821 (5,608 ) Total liabilities and equity (deficit) $ 94,585 $ 33,175









NeoGames S.A.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Quarter ended December 31, Year ended December 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019 2018 Revenues $ 14,007 $ 8,955 $ 49,202 $ 33,062 $ 23,478 Distribution expenses 1,989 1,326 6,685 4,252 4,519 Development expenses 2,342 1,436 7,452 6,877 5,782 Selling and marketing expenses 389 679 1,483 1,981 1,457 General and administrative expenses 2,119 1,475 7,496 4,957 4,948 Initial public offering expenses 1,151 - 2,796 - - Depreciation and amortization 3,161 2,570 11,657 9,685 7,759 11,151 7,486 37,569 27,752 24,465 Profit (loss) from operations 2,856 1,469 11,633 5,310 (987 ) Interest expenses with respect to funding from related parties 1,082 991 4,343 3,792 2,309 Finance income - (46 ) (21 ) (53 ) - Finance expenses 57 102 747 382 195 Profit (loss) before income tax expense 1,717 422 6,564 1,189 (3,491 ) Income tax expenses (737 ) (283 ) (1,443 ) (1,243 ) (586 ) Profit (loss) after income tax expense 980 139 5,121 (54 ) (4,077 ) The Company's share in profits (losses) of Joint Venture 1,514 (787 ) 1,393 (3,924 ) (1,898 ) Net and total comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,494 $ (648 ) $ 6,514 $ (3,978 ) $ (5,975 ) Net income (loss) per ordinary share outstanding, basic $ 0.11 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.29 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.27 ) Net income (loss) per ordinary share outstanding, diluted $ 0.10 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.27 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.27 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 23,354,587 21,983,757 22,329,281 21,983,757 21,983,757 Diluted 24,938,404 21,983,757 23,898,477 21,983,757 21,983,757







NeoGames S.A.

Reconciliation of Comprehensive Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited, in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net and total comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,494 $ (648 ) $ 6,514 $ (3,978 ) Income tax expense 737 283 1,443 1,243 Interest and finance-related expenses 1,139 1,047 5,069 4,121 EBIT 4,370 682 13,026 1,386 Depreciation and amortization 3,161 2,570 11,657 9,685 EBITDA 7,531 3,252 24,683 11,071 Initial public offering costs 1,151 - 2,796 - Share-based compensation 274 158 969 615 The Company’s share in profits (losses) of Joint Venture 52 47 203 168 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,008 $ 3,457 $ 28,651 $ 11,854





NeoGames S.A.

Revenues generated by NeoGames as well as Company's share in NPI Revenues Interest

(Unaudited, in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Royalties from turnkey contracts $ 8,820 $ 4,919 $ 32,252 $ 17,240 Royalties from games contracts 783 587 2,006 2,189 Use of IP rights 2,015 1,400 6,697 5,662 Development and other services – Aspire 566 878 2,430 4,099 Development and other services – NPI 1,481 867 4,404 2,914 Development and other services – Michigan Joint Operation 342 304 1,413 958 Revenues $ 14,007 $ 8,955 $ 49,202 $ 33,062 NeoGames’ NPI Revenues Interest $ 4,478 $ 912 $ 9,535 $ 1,956

_______________________________________

1 Adjusted figures represent non-IFRS information. See “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” and the tables at the end of this release for an explanation of the adjustments and reconciliations to the comparable IFRS numbers.