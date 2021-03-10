 

Aegon appoints Will Fuller as President and CEO of Transamerica

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 23:00  |  58   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Aegon announced today that Will Fuller (50, American), formerly Executive Vice President of Lincoln Group, will succeed Mark Mullin as President and CEO of Transamerica, and as a member of the Management Board of Aegon N.V., effective March 31, 2021. Mark Mullin, who served as President and CEO for 11 years, will become the new Chairman of the Transamerica Corporation Board of Directors, succeeding Don Shepard, who has retired.

Lard Friese, CEO of Aegon Group, said: “I am excited to welcome Will to our company. He is a proven financial services leader with a distinguished track record. His deep understanding of our industry and personal drive make him the right person to lead our US business into the next stage of our transformation.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu AEGON N.V.!
Short
Basispreis 4,64€
Hebel 10,37
Ask 0,40
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 3,85€
Hebel 9,22
Ask 0,45
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Will Fuller has worked for nearly 30 years in insurance, annuities, retirement plans and wealth management, leading Lincoln’s strategic shifts on product and the growth and diversification of distribution sources. Will also served as co-chair of Lincoln’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee, and he will bring this commitment to a diverse and inclusive workplace to his new role at Transamerica.

“I am grateful for Mark’s many contributions to the company. During his eleven-year tenure as CEO, he has overseen a wide array of new and creative solutions for customers, significant restructuring, system modernization, and a refresh of the strong Transamerica brand. I am very pleased that Mark will assist with the transition to Will and that we will continue to benefit from his experience and knowledge as Chairman of the Transamerica Corporation Board of Directors,” said Lard Friese.

Mark Mullin worked for Aegon/Transamerica for 33 years, holding several leadership positions related to investments and the pension business, culminating in his appointment as President and CEO in 2009.

About Aegon

Aegon’s roots go back more than 175 years – to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the world’s leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegon’s purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on aegon.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Aegon -- Das könnte auf 12-Monats-Sicht was werden.....
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aegon appoints Will Fuller as President and CEO of Transamerica Regulatory News: Aegon announced today that Will Fuller (50, American), formerly Executive Vice President of Lincoln Group, will succeed Mark Mullin as President and CEO of Transamerica, and as a member of the Management Board of Aegon N.V., …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
Accenture Acquires fable+ to Expand Capabilities in Analytics-Driven Transformation and Workplace ...
Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity by Appointing 25-year healthcare veteran coming from Philips as ...
GE Announces Detailed 2021 Outlook
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Eurofins Launches empowerDX COVID-19 Home Collection Kit on Amazon
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of SOS Limited (SOS) on Behalf of Investors
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Largo Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Application to List on the Nasdaq
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23:00 Uhr
Aegon appoints Will Fuller as President and CEO of Transamerica
01.03.21
Aegon closes the sale of Stonebridge
01.03.21
Aegon closes the sale of Stonebridge
11.02.21
Aegon reports second half-year 2020 results
11.02.21
Aegon reports second half-year 2020 results
10.02.21
Aegon nominates CFO Matt Rider for reappointment
10.02.21
Aegon nominates CFO Matt Rider for reappointment

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
403
Aegon -- Das könnte auf 12-Monats-Sicht was werden.....