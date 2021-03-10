Vertiv Announces Successful Completion of Term Loan Repricing

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced the completion of the repricing of Vertiv Group Corporation’s, a subsidiary of Vertiv Holdings Co, existing seven-year $2.2 billion Term Loan. The repricing reduces the interest on the Term Loan by 25 basis points to LIBOR + 275 basis points, resulting in interest savings of approximately $5.5 million per year.

