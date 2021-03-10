 

GTEC Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units

10.03.2021, 22:46  |  56   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

KELOWNA, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTEC Holdings Ltd. d/b/a GTEC Cannabis Co. (TSXV:GTEC) (OTCQB: GGTTF) (FRA: 1BUP) (“GTEC”, the “Company” or “GTEC Cannabis Co.”) a multi-licensed producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Desjardins Capital Markets and Eight Capital (the “Underwriters”) pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 18,750,000 units of the Company (“Units”) at a price of $0.80 per Unit for gross proceeds of $15,000,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.04 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering; provided that in the event the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) for any 10 consecutive trading days following the closing of the Offering is equal to or greater than $2.00, the Company may, upon providing written notice to the holders of the Warrants, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of such written notice.  

The Company has agreed to grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to increase the size of the Offering by up to 15% of the aggregate number of Units sold under the Offering, such option being exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 30 days after and including the closing date of the Offering, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. In the event that the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering to GTEC will be approximately $17.25 million.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay indebtedness, fund expansion of the Company’s operating capacity, fund international expansion opportunities and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Units will be offered by way of short form prospectus to be filed in all of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 – Short Form Prospectus Distributions. The Offering may be also sold in such other jurisdictions as the Company and the Underwriters may agree.

