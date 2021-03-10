ION commences Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for 9.125% Second Lien Notes due 2021

HOUSTON, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (“ION” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IO) today announced it has commenced an offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all of its outstanding 9.125% Senior Secured Second Priority Notes due 2021 (the “Old Notes”) for its new 8.00% Senior Secured Second Priority Notes due 2025 (the “New Notes”) and the other consideration described below, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in its prospectus dated today (the “Prospectus” and, together with the related letter of transmittal, the “Offering Materials”) and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).



The following table sets forth details regarding the Old Notes and the Exchange Consideration and the Early Participation Payment.