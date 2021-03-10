ION commences Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for 9.125% Second Lien Notes due 2021
HOUSTON, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (“ION” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IO) today announced it has commenced an offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all
of its outstanding 9.125% Senior Secured Second Priority Notes due 2021 (the “Old Notes”) for its new 8.00% Senior Secured Second Priority Notes due 2025 (the “New Notes”) and the other
consideration described below, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in its prospectus dated today (the “Prospectus” and, together with the related letter of transmittal, the
“Offering Materials”) and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).
The following table sets forth details regarding the Old Notes and the Exchange Consideration and the Early Participation Payment.
|Old Notes
|CUSIP Number or ISIN
|Principal Amount Outstanding
|
Exchange
Consideration(1)(2)
|
Early Participation
Payment(1)(2)(3)
|9.125% Senior Secured Second Priority Notes due 2021
|
462044AH1
462044AF5
462044AG3
U4608CAB4
|$120,569,000
|(a) $150 in cash; and (b) $850 in New Notes, subject to certain rights to instead deliver or receive shares of common stock of the Company as described in more detail in the Prospectus.
|$35, at the Company's option, either in (I) cash, (II) common stock of the Company based on $2.57 per share, or (III) New Notes.
|(1
|)
|Per $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes.
|(2
|)
|Excludes accrued and unpaid interest, which shall be paid in addition to the Exchange Consideration.
|(3
|)
|For the benefit of Holders of Old Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or prior to 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on March 24, 2021 (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the “Early Tender Time”).
The Exchange Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on April 8, 2021, unless extended (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the “Expiration Time”). Tendered Old Notes may be validly withdrawn prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 8, 2021 (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the “Withdrawal Deadline”). Holders who tender their Old Notes at or prior to the Early Tender Time will be eligible to receive, for each $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes tendered, the Early Participation Payment as described above. Payment of accrued and unpaid interest on the Old Notes accepted for exchange will be made in cash promptly after the Expiration Time. Holders who participate in the Exchange Offer will also be giving their consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) to certain proposed amendments to the indenture governing the Old Notes to eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants and certain of the default provisions contained in the indenture governing the Old Notes and to release all collateral securing the Old Notes (the “Proposed Amendments”). The Company must receive consents by holders representing at least 66 2/3% of the outstanding principal amount of the Old Notes to adopt the Proposed Amendments (the “Requisite Consents”).
