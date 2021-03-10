 

Veracyte Commends New USPSTF Lung Cancer Screening Guidelines

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today commended the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) for its new, revised recommendations that expand eligibility for lung cancer screening. The updated recommendations lower the age for current and former smokers to begin screening from 55 to 50 years and reduces smoking intensity – from a 30 “pack-year” history to 20. The independent expert panel’s final recommendations appear online in the Journal of the American Medical Association and are expected to increase the number of people in the United States who are eligible for annual screening with low dose CT (LDCT) scans to nearly 15 million.

“We commend the USPSTF for their new lung cancer screening recommendations, which will help ensure that more lives are saved through early detection,” said Bonnie Anderson, Veracyte’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States because too often the disease is found after it has spread and is less treatable. Expanding screening eligibility – as well as the number of people who actually undergo screening – will be key to saving lives.

“Much work remains in the fight against lung cancer, including ensuring that physicians have optimal tools to help guide patient care when potentially cancerous lung nodules are found through screening. We are proud to be part of the healthcare sector that is utilizing novel genomic science to improve lung cancer early detection, diagnosis and treatment.”

Veracyte’s Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier is available to improve the diagnosis of potentially cancerous lung nodules found on CT scans. The company is developing a first-of-its-kind, noninvasive nasal swab test to help determine which patients with lung nodules should undergo additional diagnostic procedures and which can simply be monitored. Additionally, the company is developing a comprehensive genomic profiling test to inform treatment decisions at the time of diagnosis. Both tests are scheduled for introduction in the second half of 2021.

About Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer globally, killing more than 1.75 million people worldwide each year, according to the World Health Organization. Early detection is key, with a five-year survival rate of nearly 60 percent when the cancer is found early, compared to six percent when it is found at a later stage, according to the American Lung Association. Lung nodules are typically the first sign of lung cancer. While the vast majority of lung nodules ultimately prove to be benign, physicians currently lack clear diagnostic tools to determine which patients have cancer and which do not. This can lead to unnecessary invasive biopsies, which are costly and risky, as well as to delayed diagnosis and treatment.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company’s growing menu of genomic tests leverage advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company’s tests in lung cancer, breast cancer, thyroid cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its lymphoma subtyping test is in development. With Veracyte’s exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our statements related to our plans, objectives, expectations (financial and otherwise) or intentions with respect to the development and benefits of our genomic diagnostic tests. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements. Factors that may impact these forward-looking statements can be found in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Item 1A – “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 22, 2021. A copy of these documents can be found at the Investors section of our website at www.veracyte.com. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Veracyte specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



