 

Bionano Genomics Presented at H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 23:01  |  47   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that company management presented virtually at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, which took place March 9-10, 2021. The presentation by Bionano CEO Dr. Erik Holmlin is available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal and the Events page in the Investors section of Bionano’s website at https://ir.bionanogenomics.com/. It will be archived on Bionano’s website for 30 days following the event.

About Bionano Genomics
Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing, and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a research use only platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools. Bionano provides genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for over nine years and has performed over 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com or www.lineagen.com.

CONTACTS
Company Contact:
Erik Holmlin, CEO
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
+1 (858) 888-7610
eholmlin@bionanogenomics.com 

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1 (617) 430-7577
arr@lifesciadvisors.com 

Media Contact:
Darren Opland, PhD
LifeSci Communications
+1 (617) 733-7668
darren@lifescicomms.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bionano Genomics Presented at H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that company management presented virtually at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, which took place March 9-10, 2021. The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
First Majestic Responds to Inaccurate Media Reports and Provides Update on Tax Dispute with the ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Plans to Spin Out of its [U.S.] Cannabis Assets
Distribution of Faurecia shares and cash has become unconditional
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Agfa-Gevaert Group to launch share buyback program – regulated information
ING to nominate Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh as member of the Supervisory Board
Trillion Energy Seeks to Expand Licence Area in The Black Sea
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Bionano Genomics to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on March 23rd, 2021
03.03.21
Bionano Customer Praxis Genomics Receives DEX Z-Codes from Palmetto for their Whole Genome Analysis LDT on Saphyr
02.03.21
Bionano Genomics to Present at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
01.03.21
Bionano to be Featured at AGBT 2021 with Presentations of Scientific Discoveries made with Saphyr in Psychiatric Disorders and Cancer
25.02.21
Bionano’s Saphyr Data Prove Essential in Creating the Most Comprehensive, Ethnically Diverse Collection of Genome Variation Ever Completed
22.02.21
Bionano Publishes Method for Identifying Genes Likely to Cause Neurological Diseases Based on a Model Developed by Lineagen to Improve Interpretation of Variants of Unknown Significance
14.02.21
3 Aktien, die in 3 Monaten 200.000 Euro in über 1 Million Euro verwandelt haben
11.02.21
Bionano Genomics to Present at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference
11.02.21
Method for Solid Tumor Analysis with Saphyr Published by Penn State Institute for Personalized Medicine, Opening Largest Oncology Market to Optical Genome Mapping
09.02.21
Largest Hospital Diagnostic Lab in Canada Pilots Bionano’s Saphyr; Seeking to Convert 30-Year-Old Workflow Based on Multiple Technologies Into a Single, High-Resolution Assay to Transform Cancer Diagnosis

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.03.21
307
Bionano Genomics: Novogene adaptiert das Saphyr System von Bionano Genomics u. erweitert sein Dienst