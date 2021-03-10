Currency Exchange International, Corp. Expands by Joining the Jack Henry Banking Vendor Integration Program
VIP enables Currency Exchange International to integrate with SilverLake, CIF 20/20, and Core Director
ORLANDO, Fla., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSX:CXI) (OTCBB:CURN), a full service foreign exchange technology and services provider, today announced
that it has joined the Jack Henry Banking Vendor Integration Program (VIP). Participation in the program will provide CXI with access to Jack Henry Banking’s technical resources to enable CXI’s
proprietary foreign exchange and payments software, CXIFX, to integrate with SilverLake, CIF 20/20, and Core Director. The Vendor Integration Program is designed to help ensure that Jack Henry
Banking’s customers can easily deploy third-party products.
CXIFX integrates with SilverLake, CIF 20/20, and Core Director via jXchange, a services-based programming interface that enables third-party vendors and banks to access the platform’s core data and business rules. The integrity of data is maintained throughout any data exchange, because access to business rules and data is managed through a service layer which governs these interactions.
CXI is developing integrations into the core banking platforms to provide financial institutions enhanced automation through an efficient end-to-end payment process supported by an experienced, foreign exchange specialist. Financial institutions have traditionally provided foreign exchange and international services through multiple bank relationships that also compete for the same business within their markets. CXI enables financial institutions to have all of their international services with one provider that does not compete for their clients and creates client-focused relationships with a suite of offerings including foreign currency banknotes, foreign check clearing, and international payments.
"CXI’s integration with Jack Henry Banking allows financial institutions to meet or surpass the expectations of today’s consumers, businesses, and international payment managers with speed and efficiency supported by a consultative, highly-personalized customer relationship. Simplifying foreign exchange with core banking integrations benefits all parties in the international payments ecosystem - financial institutions, end clients, and CXI. This makes the integration a valuable prospect to financial institutions looking to stand out with their customers, reduce payment burdens, and improve margins," said Randolph Pinna, Chief Executive Officer of CXI.
