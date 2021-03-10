Currency Exchange International, Corp. Expands by Joining the Jack Henry Banking Vendor Integration Program

VIP enables Currency Exchange International to integrate with SilverLake, CIF 20/20, and Core Director

ORLANDO, Fla., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSX:CXI) (OTCBB:CURN), a full service foreign exchange technology and services provider, today announced that it has joined the Jack Henry Banking Vendor Integration Program (VIP). Participation in the program will provide CXI with access to Jack Henry Banking’s technical resources to enable CXI’s proprietary foreign exchange and payments software, CXIFX, to integrate with SilverLake, CIF 20/20, and Core Director. The Vendor Integration Program is designed to help ensure that Jack Henry Banking’s customers can easily deploy third-party products.



CXIFX integrates with SilverLake, CIF 20/20, and Core Director via jXchange, a services-based programming interface that enables third-party vendors and banks to access the platform’s core data and business rules. The integrity of data is maintained throughout any data exchange, because access to business rules and data is managed through a service layer which governs these interactions.