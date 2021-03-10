 

MannKind Corporation to Participate in Oppenheimer's 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, PharmD, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 1:50 pm (ET). Interested parties can access a link to the webcast from the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at http://www.mannkindcorp.com. The webcast replay will remain available for 14 days following the live presentation.

About MannKind Corporation

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company’s first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. Afrezza is also available by prescription in Brazil where it is commercialized by the Company’s partner Biomm SA.  MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. For further information, visit www.mannkindcorp.com.

Company Contact:
818-661-5000
ir@mannkindcorp.com

 




