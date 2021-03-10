Nurix Therapeutics Announces Presentation of NX-1607 Preclinical Data at AACR

CBL-B inhibitor NX-1607 mediates anti-tumor activity through both T cells and NK cells

Preclinical tumor models support clinical development of NX-1607 as monotherapy or in combination with PD-1 blockade

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced presentation of data from its NX-1607 program at the American Association for Cancer Research 2021 annual meeting which is being held virtually over two weeks, April 10-15 and May 17-21. NX-1607, an orally bioavailable, small-molecule inhibitor of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma B (CBL-B), demonstrated significant anti-tumor efficacy in animal models of both colorectal cancer and triple negative breast cancer. Importantly, the combination of NX-1607 and an anti-PD-1 antibody substantially increased the median overall survival and the frequency of long-lasting tumor rejection in these models compared to either single agent alone. The activity of NX-1607 is shown to be dependent on CD8+ T cells and NK cells.