 

NCR Board Elects New Independent Lead Director and Nominates New Board Member

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 23:20  |  50   |   |   

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Equifax Chief Executive Officer Mark W. Begor as independent Lead Director. Mr. Begor succeeds Chinh Chu in this role and, subject to his election as a director at the 2021 Annual Meeting, his appointment will be effective on April 20, the date of the NCR Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Mr. Begor has been a member of the NCR Board of Directors since February 2020. The Board also nominated Paychex President and CEO Martin Mucci for election as a Director at the 2021 Annual Meeting.

Known as a strong operating and financial leader who builds teams around a clear strategy, Mr. Begor has led growth turnarounds of several businesses throughout his career. Since joining Equifax, a $4.1 billion data, analytics and technology company, as CEO in April 2018, he has led a $1.5 billion technology transformation across the global enterprise driven by cloud native technology investments and bolt-on acquisitions.

Mr. Begor previously served as a Managing Director in the Industrial and Business Services group at Warburg Pincus, a $40 billion growth-focused private equity firm with over 120 portfolio companies. Prior to that, he spent 35 years at General Electric, most recently as President and CEO of GE’s $8 billion energy management business. Before leading GE Energy Management, Mr. Begor was President and CEO of GE Capital Real Estate. He also served as President and CEO of GE Capital Retail Finance (Synchrony Financial), successfully guiding it through a period where the business doubled in size. He also served as the Chief Financial Officer at NBCUniversal Media and as GE's Investor Relations leader, where he oversaw a large number of acquisitions and dispositions.

“Mark has extensive knowledge of NCR’s business and is well qualified to serve as our independent Lead Director,” said NCR Executive Chairman Frank R. Martire. “We look forward to continuing to work with Mark as we help guide NCR through transformation to an as-a-service company. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Chinh Chu for his valuable contributions and leadership during his time as independent Lead Director.”

“I am energized to step into this role,” said Mr. Begor. “We have made great strides in our transformation, and I am confident that the company has the right strategy to guide it to future success. I am excited to continue working with our Board to provide strong oversight and guidance to the management team as we build on NCR’s strengths to drive growth going forward.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NCR Board Elects New Independent Lead Director and Nominates New Board Member NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Equifax Chief Executive Officer Mark W. Begor as independent Lead Director. Mr. Begor succeeds Chinh Chu in this role and, subject to his election as a director at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
Accenture Acquires fable+ to Expand Capabilities in Analytics-Driven Transformation and Workplace ...
Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity by Appointing 25-year healthcare veteran coming from Philips as ...
GE Announces Detailed 2021 Outlook
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Eurofins Launches empowerDX COVID-19 Home Collection Kit on Amazon
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of SOS Limited (SOS) on Behalf of Investors
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Largo Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Application to List on the Nasdaq
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Redstone Federal Credit Union Expands Partnership with NCR Corporation to Enhance Business Banking
25.02.21
NCR to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
09.02.21
NCR Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results