 

Iovance Biotherapeutics to Present Updated Clinical Data for Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Therapy Lifileucel in Advanced Melanoma at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 23:28  |  72   |   |   

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies, today announced that long-term interim data from Cohort 2 in the C-144-01 clinical study (NCT02360579) in advanced melanoma has been accepted as an oral presentation in a Clinical Trials Plenary Session at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting.

Abstract Title: Lifileucel (LN-144), a cryopreserved autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy in patients with advanced (unresectable or metastatic) melanoma: durable duration of response at 28-month follow up
Authors: Jason Alan Chesney, MD, PhD, et al.
Abstract Number: 5329
Presentation Number: CT008
Session Title: Immunooncology and Cell Therapy Trials
Session Date and Time: Saturday, April 10, 2021, 3:30 PM - 5:50 PM ET
Location: AACR Virtual Annual Meeting 2021 at www.aacr.org

In addition to the oral presentation, three Iovance poster presentations at AACR will highlight the design of clinical trials in progress in solid tumors and chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL). These posters are intended to educate physicians about study design and will not include clinical data. Posters will be available from 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 10 through Monday, June 21, 2021 in the Virtual ePoster Hall at www.aacr.org.

  • Abstract Title: A Phase 2, multicenter study of autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) (LN 144/LN-145/LN-145-S1) in patients with solid tumors
    Authors: Scott Gettinger, MD, et al.
    Abstract Number: CT235
  • Abstract Title: A Phase 1/2 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of IOV-2001 in patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL)
    Authors: Meixiao Long, MD, PhD, et al.
    Abstract Number: CT244
  • Abstract Title: A phase 2 multicenter study of autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL; LN-145) cell therapy in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC)
    Authors: Erminia Massarelli, MD, PhD, et al.
    Abstract Number: CT246 

The AACR Annual Meeting program covers the latest discoveries across the spectrum of cancer research—from population science and prevention; to cancer biology, translational, and clinical studies; to survivorship and advocacy—and highlights the work of the best minds in research and medicine from institutions all over the world. For more information, please visit the AACR Annual Meeting page at www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2021.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Iovance Biotherapeutics to Present Updated Clinical Data for Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Therapy Lifileucel in Advanced Melanoma at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies, today announced that long-term interim data from Cohort 2 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
First Majestic Responds to Inaccurate Media Reports and Provides Update on Tax Dispute with the ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Plans to Spin Out of its [U.S.] Cannabis Assets
Distribution of Faurecia shares and cash has become unconditional
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Agfa-Gevaert Group to launch share buyback program – regulated information
ING to nominate Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh as member of the Supervisory Board
Trillion Energy Seeks to Expand Licence Area in The Black Sea
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...