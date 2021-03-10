Iovance Biotherapeutics to Present Updated Clinical Data for Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Therapy Lifileucel in Advanced Melanoma at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting

Abstract Title : Lifileucel (LN-144), a cryopreserved autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy in patients with advanced (unresectable or metastatic) melanoma: durable duration of response at 28-month follow up Authors : Jason Alan Chesney, MD, PhD, et al. Abstract Number : 5329 Presentation Number: CT008 Session Title : Immunooncology and Cell Therapy Trials Session Date and Time : Saturday, April 10, 2021, 3:30 PM - 5:50 PM ET Location : AACR Virtual Annual Meeting 2021 at www.aacr.org

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies, today announced that long-term interim data from Cohort 2 in the C-144-01 clinical study (NCT02360579) in advanced melanoma has been accepted as an oral presentation in a Clinical Trials Plenary Session at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting .

In addition to the oral presentation, three Iovance poster presentations at AACR will highlight the design of clinical trials in progress in solid tumors and chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL). These posters are intended to educate physicians about study design and will not include clinical data. Posters will be available from 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 10 through Monday, June 21, 2021 in the Virtual ePoster Hall at www.aacr.org.

Abstract Title: A Phase 2, multicenter study of autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) (LN 144/LN-145/LN-145-S1) in patients with solid tumors

Authors: Scott Gettinger, MD, et al.

Abstract Number: CT235

Abstract Title: A Phase 1/2 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of IOV-2001 in patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL)

Authors: Meixiao Long, MD, PhD, et al.

Abstract Number: CT244

Abstract Title: A phase 2 multicenter study of autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL; LN-145) cell therapy in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC)

Authors: Erminia Massarelli, MD, PhD, et al.

Abstract Number: CT246

