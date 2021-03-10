Kuuhubb Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Common Shares

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuuhubb Inc. (“Kuuhubb” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: KUU), a mobile game development and publishing company focused on providing the female audience with creative interactive gaming experiences, is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering (the “Offering”) of 8,705,334 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at a price of CAD$0.09 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately CAD$783,500 (corresponding to approximately €521,360 based on the Bank of Canada’s daily exchange rate on March 9, 2021 of CAD$1.00 equal to €0.67). The Company will use the proceeds raised from the Offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.



The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one day statutory hold period, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws in jurisdictions outside of Canada.