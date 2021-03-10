Kuuhubb Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Common Shares
TORONTO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuuhubb Inc. (“Kuuhubb” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: KUU), a mobile game development and publishing company focused on
providing the female audience with creative interactive gaming experiences, is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering (the “Offering”)
of 8,705,334 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at a price of CAD$0.09 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately CAD$783,500
(corresponding to approximately €521,360 based on the Bank of Canada’s daily exchange rate on March 9, 2021 of CAD$1.00 equal to €0.67). The Company will use the proceeds raised from the Offering
for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one day statutory hold period, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws in jurisdictions outside of Canada.
The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Joki Capital Ou ("Joki"), a related party of the Company, wholly owned by Messrs. Jouni Keränen and Christian Kolster, purchased 1,700,000 Common Shares under the Offering for aggregate consideration of $153,000, representing approximately 2.64% of the presently issued and outstanding Common Shares. In addition, Mr. Charles Sung, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, purchased 555,556 Common Shares through companies controlled by him. As related parties of the Company participated in the Offering, it is deemed to be a “related party transaction” as such term is defined by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”), requiring the Company, in the absence of exemptions, to obtain a formal valuation for, and minority shareholder approval of, the “related party transactions”. The Company relied on an exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements set out in MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by Joki and Mr. Sung does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days prior to closing, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances so as to be able to avail itself of the proceeds of the Offering in an expeditious manner.
