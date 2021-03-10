 

Affimed Announces Presentations at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021

  • AFM24 preclinical in vivo data will be presented as a poster
  • Data on AFM13 in combination with adoptive NK cells will be presented during a Major Symposium

Heidelberg, Germany, March 10, 2021 – Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced today that preclinical anti-tumor efficacy in vivo data from its innate cell engager (ICE) AFM24 have been accepted for e-poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting I, being held on April 10-15.

In addition, early data from a Phase 1 study evaluating AFM13 preloaded CAR-like cord blood-derived NK cells followed by weekly AFM13 monotherapy in patients with recurrent or refractory CD30-expressing lymphomas at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center will be presented by Katy Rezvani during a Major Symposium on April 13th.

Poster details:

Title: AFM24 is a novel, highly potent, tetravalent bispecific EGFR/CD16A-targeting Innate Cell Engager (ICE) designed for the treatment of EGFR-positive malignancies

Abstract: 1881

Authors: Jens Pahl, Gabriele Hintzen, Uwe Reusch, Torsten Haneke, Christian Breunig, Sheena Pinto, Cassandra Choe-Juliak, Andreas Harstrick, Wolfgang Fischer, Arndt Schottelius, Joachim Koch, Erich Rajkovic

Poster Release: The e-poster website will be launched on April 10, 2021. All e-posters will be available for browsing on this date. The poster will also be available on the Company’s website - www.affimed.com

Major Symposium Details:

Session Title: Engineering and Modulating Natural Killer (NK) Cells for Cancer Immunotherapy

Session Number: SY30

Talk: CAR-NK, a Drive to the Future of Cell Therapy

Speaker: Katy Rezvani, MD, PhD, Sally Copper Murray Endowed Chair in Cancer Research Professor of Medicine, Chief, Section of Cellular Therapy, Director for Translational Research Medical Director, SCT Laboratory and the GMP Laboratory, Department of Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy, MD Anderson

Moderated 30-minute Panel Session for Q&A Date: Tuesday, April 13, 1:30-2:00 pm ET

More details about the programs for the AACR Virtual Annual Meetings are available online at www.aacr.org.

About AFM13

AFM13 is a first-in-class innate cell engager (ICE) that uniquely activates the innate immune system to destroy CD30-positive hematologic tumors. AFM13 induces specific and selective killing of CD30-positive tumor cells, leveraging the power of the innate immune system by engaging and activating natural killer (NK) cells and macrophages. AFM13 is Affimed’s most advanced ICE clinical program and is currently being evaluated as a monotherapy in a registration-directed trial in patients with relapsed/refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma or transformed mycosis fungoides (REDIRECT). The study is actively recruiting, and additional details can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov using the identifier NCT04101331.

