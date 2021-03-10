 

ThreeD Capital Completes $525,000 Investment into AMPD Ventures Inc.

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQB:IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to announce a $525,000 investment in AMPD Ventures Inc. (“AMPD”) (CSE: AMPD) (FRA: 2Q0), a company that provides high-performance cloud and computing solutions for low-latency applications, including video games and eSports, digital animation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis, and visualization.

The Company has acquired 3,500,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of $525,000. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of AMPD (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”), exercisable at a price of $0.25 per Warrant. The Warrants will expire three (3) years from the date of issuance. Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman and CEO of ThreeD Capital has also agreed to become an advisor to AMPD.

“We are very excited to announce working with Three D Capital. Their portfolio of companies makes for a fantastic fit for AMPD, and having investors that clearly understand the technology sector and the broad impacts that our infrastructure platforms can bring to the market is a key factor in the decision to work with ThreeD Capital. We believe this relationship will bring tremendous value to AMPD and its shareholders,” said Anthony Brown, CEO of AMPD.

“AMPD is a leader in edge computing, which is integral to 5G, the Internet of Things, and is the next generation of cloud computing. We are extremely excited to be involved with this disruptive company. ThreeD focuses on disruptive technologies in the AI, AR, and eSports space, among others, and we believe there is a massive potential for collaboration between many of ThreeD’s portfolio companies and AMPD,” said Sheldon Inwentash.

About AMPD Ventures Inc.

AMPD specializes in providing high performance cloud and compute solutions for low latency applications, including video games and eSports, digital animation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis, and visualization.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

